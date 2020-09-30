Pie lovers will be happy to hear that two locations of a popular restaurant have even more to offer this month.

Tampa Bay resident Danny Lehan recently purchased the Brandon and Riverview Village Inn locations and is looking forward to becoming involved in the community while continuing to serve quality all-day breakfast, the best pie in America and more.

Lehan, who also took over the Land O’Lakes Village Inn in July and is a part franchise owner of existing locations in Seminole, Largo and St. Petersburg, has served for many years with the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Pinellas County Performing Arts.

Village Inn is a regional brand that offers American comfort food including cooked from scratch pancakes and pies made in-house. Pumpkin pancakes and pumpkin pies are available and will continue to be throughout the holidays. In fact, during the week of Thanksgiving, the chain aims to sell 2,500 pies, with pie reservations available in advance.

Village Inn also offers a holiday turkey feast for both dine-in guests and for family-sized takeout. The new 55-plus value menu for seniors consists of three components with breakfast, lunch and dinner for various prices.

Director of Operations for Village Inn Dean LaFollette stated what makes the restaurant stand out.

“Our vision is simply this: to take care of our guests and our team by delivering the best family dining experience so that each individual leaves with a sense of well-being and satisfaction with our great value,” LaFollette said.

To aid in social distancing protocol, the Riverview location recently received a dining room expansion and all locations offer curbside pickup and online ordering. Employment opportunities are also available; please apply in person at the locations.

“Village Inn’s heritage is built on being active in the community,” Lehan said.

For more information, visit www.villageinn.com. The Brandon restaurant is located at 1995 W. Lumsden Rd. and can be reached at 657-7382. The Riverview location, at 10293 Big Bend Rd., can be reached at 741-3200.

The restaurants are open Monday-Sunday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m., and are also open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.