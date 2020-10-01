Bringing 26-plus years of teaching experience to Hillsborough County, Lynn Gray is running for a second term in District 7, a countywide seat on the Hillsborough County School Board.

Gray, a former educator and running coach, won that seat in 2016. She is currently an at-large member of the Hillsborough County School Board in Florida, representing the entire district, and her current term ends in 2020.

Gray, B.A., M.S., has been a teacher and instructional leader for over 26 years. The Hillsborough County School Board needs a member with a strong teaching and educational background who is willing to continue advocating for the needs of our children. No other candidate brings as much experience and expertise to the board as Gray, according to her website.

Her educational highlights include: two-time Teacher of the Year, a finalist once; Peer Counselor of the Year; 16 years as an instructor and department head in the Hillsborough County Public Schools; nine years of instruction and department head at Jesuit High School; three years as a part-time adjunct instructor for JMJ Tampa Bay, a Catholic homeschooling community; and HCPS School Board member for more than three years.

Gray also owns her own business called Take…The First Step, and is president of a nonprofit youth/adult fitness advocacy club called Take…The First Step Club.

Gray has a bachelor’s in social studies education from University of South Florida and a master’s in education from Nova Southeastern University.

For more information, visit her campaign website at www.LynnGrayforSchoolBoard.com.