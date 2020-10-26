The University of South Florida Athletics department made a special appearance inside Miranda Harwood’s classroom on September 11. While the Brooker Elementary School teacher was instructing her eLearning Zoom class, she was presented with the Extra Yard for Teachers Award and $1,000 from the University of South Florida. She was also given a custom University of South Florida Bulls football jersey.

On October 23, Harwood was recognized at the University of South Florida vs. Tulsa football game at Raymond James Stadium.

Harwood, who was also named Hillsborough County Teacher of the Year recently, was thrilled to receive this award.

“I also am a huge football fan, so getting the award from the athletics department and having it delivered by the University of South Florida’s cheerleaders was the cherry on top,” Harwood said.

Harwood, who teaches fourth grade math and science, graduated from the University of South Florida. She earned two degrees, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in reading education.

“I am a University of South Florida Bull at heart,” she said.

The $1,000 from the award granted Harwood funds to purchase items for her classroom as well as other teachers on her team. She purchased multiplication game sets, a moving light-up model of the solar system and much more.

Hillsborough County School Board Chairwoman Melissa Snively shared how Harwood’s efforts tied into her winning this award.

“Harwood’s dedicated work and well-deserved recognition made her an outstanding candidate for her to be selected for the Extra Yard for Teachers Award,” Snively said.

In 2014, the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, which presents the Extra Yard for Teachers Award, was established. The main purpose of the foundation is to support PK-12 education across the country with the award as a way to show commitment to elevating the teaching profession through empowerment and inspiration within the four core values of professional development, resources, recruitment and retention and recognition.

For more information about the CFP Foundation, visit https://cfp-foundation.org. Brooker Elementary School is located at 812 Dewolf Rd. in Brandon and can be reached at 744-8184.