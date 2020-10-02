By Brian Bokor

Welcome to your October update of new developments and openings in the Greater Brandon and Riverview areas. Please check the respective Facebook pages for the most recent information.

In Brandon, The Dog Patch at 122 Linsley Ave., located south of SR 60 and between Kings Ave. and Parsons Ave., will be opening this month offering grooming, daycare, boarding and ‘wash-n-go’ for your dogs and cats with active duty/veteran discounts available.

The Bloomingdale area welcomes two new destinations with Heights Meat Market, featuring premium meats and seafood, which opened last week on the southeast corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Bell Shoals Rd., and Gasparilla’s Pizzeria & Growlers, scheduled to open before the months-end in the storefront previously occupied by Bella Pizza in Plaza Bella, directly across Bloomingdale Ave. to the north.

West on Bloomingdale, Lacey and Ty Mathis, current owners/operators of The Stein & Vine, have been putting the finishing touches on their new concept, The Bin & Board, in the Kings Row Shopping Center at the southwest corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Kings Ave.

With both establishments in the same plaza, the couple is looking to give its growing clientele several dining options within a stone’s throw. The menu will be geared toward wines, cheeses and charcuterie, with its opening expected before the holiday season.

Crossing into Riverview, Katana Japanese Express opened in September in the Bloomingdale Hills shopping center on the southwest corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Providence Rd. Those familiar with Brandon’s Sushi Ushi on SR 60 may see familiar faces as the owners are related and look forward to bringing their brand of sushi to the Riverview area. Staying in the area, Brandon Burgers opened its second location late August in Winthrop Town Center.

South on Gibsonton Dr., McAlister’s Deli, specializing in deli sandwiches, salads and soups, posted a ‘coming soon’ sign near the new Cracker Barrel that opened southwest of the I-75 interchange. Additionally, AMC recently purchased the Riverview 14 GDX theater and has reopened it under new management.

Finally, the clearing of 33 acres of land southeast of the U.S. 301/Riverview Dr. intersection will be home to Sentosa Riverview Apartments, a 368-unit luxury apartment complex combined with several on-site commercial applications in one mixed-use setting.