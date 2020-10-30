Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 30, 2020.

Since October 29 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (21 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 19 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Sun City Center having nine new cases, Lithia having six new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having five new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Dover having three new cases, Ruskin having two new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 29: 3,063 cases

Riverview, October 30: 3,082↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 29: 2,935 cases

Brandon, October 30: 2,956↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 29: 1,368 cases

Ruskin, October 30: 1,370↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 29: 1,048 cases

Wimauma, October 30: 1,053↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 29: 1,335 cases

Valrico, October 30: 1,347↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 29: 452 cases

Sun City Center, October 30: 461↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 29: 419 cases

Apollo Beach, October 30: 423↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 29: 736 cases

Seffner, October 30: 741↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 29: 565 cases

Gibsonton, October 30: 566↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 29: 517 cases

Lithia, October 30: 523↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 29: 630 cases

Dover, October 30: 633↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 29: 13,057

October 30: 13,144

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 29: 47,532

October 30: 47,877

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 29: 784,331

October 30: 789,714

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 29: 798

October 30: 820

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 29: 16,648

October 30: 16,720

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)