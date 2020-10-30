Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 30, 2020.
Since October 29 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (21 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 19 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Sun City Center having nine new cases, Lithia having six new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having five new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Dover having three new cases, Ruskin having two new cases and Gibsonton having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 29: 3,063 cases
Riverview, October 30: 3,082↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 29: 2,935 cases
Brandon, October 30: 2,956↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 29: 1,368 cases
Ruskin, October 30: 1,370↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 29: 1,048 cases
Wimauma, October 30: 1,053↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 29: 1,335 cases
Valrico, October 30: 1,347↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 29: 452 cases
Sun City Center, October 30: 461↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 29: 419 cases
Apollo Beach, October 30: 423↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 29: 736 cases
Seffner, October 30: 741↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 29: 565 cases
Gibsonton, October 30: 566↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 29: 517 cases
Lithia, October 30: 523↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 29: 630 cases
Dover, October 30: 633↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 29: 13,057
October 30: 13,144
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 29: 47,532
October 30: 47,877
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 29: 784,331
October 30: 789,714
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 29: 798
October 30: 820
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 29: 16,648
October 30: 16,720
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)