Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 31, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Sun City Center.
Since October 30 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having nine new cases, Riverview having five new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having two new cases and Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover each having one new case.
Lithia was reported as having two less cases than yesterday, the reason being unknown. Also, there were four less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 30: 3,082 cases
Riverview, October 31: 3,087↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 30: 2,956 cases
Brandon, October 31: 2,966↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 30: 1,370 cases
Ruskin, October 31: 1,372↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 30: 1,053 cases
Wimauma, October 31: 1,053, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 30: 1,347 cases
Valrico, October 31: 1,356↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 30: 461 cases
Sun City Center, October 31: 461, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 30: 423 cases
Apollo Beach, October 31: 424↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 30: 741 cases
Seffner, October 31: 743↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 30: 566 cases
Gibsonton, October 31: 567↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 30: 523 cases
Lithia, October 31: 521↓ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 30: 633 cases
Dover, October 31: 634↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 30: 13,144
October 31: 13,173
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 30: 47,877
October 31: 48,014
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 30: 789,714
October 31: 791,997
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 30: 820
October 31: 816
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 30: 16,720
October 31: 16,761
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
