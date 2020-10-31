Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 31, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Sun City Center.

Since October 30 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having nine new cases, Riverview having five new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having two new cases and Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover each having one new case.

Lithia was reported as having two less cases than yesterday, the reason being unknown. Also, there were four less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 30: 3,082 cases

Riverview, October 31: 3,087↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 30: 2,956 cases

Brandon, October 31: 2,966↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 30: 1,370 cases

Ruskin, October 31: 1,372↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 30: 1,053 cases

Wimauma, October 31: 1,053, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 30: 1,347 cases

Valrico, October 31: 1,356↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 30: 461 cases

Sun City Center, October 31: 461, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 30: 423 cases

Apollo Beach, October 31: 424↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 30: 741 cases

Seffner, October 31: 743↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 30: 566 cases

Gibsonton, October 31: 567↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 30: 523 cases

Lithia, October 31: 521↓ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 30: 633 cases

Dover, October 31: 634↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 30: 13,144

October 31: 13,173

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 30: 47,877

October 31: 48,014

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 30: 789,714

October 31: 791,997

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 30: 820

October 31: 816

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 30: 16,720

October 31: 16,761

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)