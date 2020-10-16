Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Orangetheory Fitness Donates To Feeding Tampa Bay

Orangetheory Fitness was proud to stand with Feeding Tampa Bay during September for Hunger Action Month.

“We know a lot of individuals have been hit especially hard during this pandemic,” said Owner Jim Potesta. “We are honored to have a partner like Feeding Tampa Bay to help raise funds and awareness.”

Orangetheory believes in addressing the important issues that affect the health of millions throughout the Tampa Bay area.

“We know that more meals helps deliver better health for those in need,” he said.

To date, Orangetheory has raised $12,500, which in turn provides 125,000 meals for those who struggle with food insecurity. Feeding Tampa Bay is one of the nation’s top hunger relief organizations.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay has evolved its services by almost tripling its reach to serve the nearly 1.7 million people facing increased need during the crisis and anticipates that it will serve over 100 million meals this year.

Glazer Vision Foundation Unveils Glasses For All Children Mural

The Glazer Vision Foundation, Armature Works and Pep Rally Inc. have partnered in the creation of a new mural at Armature Works within the Heights District.

The mural, located on the northern end of the property, showcases the Glazer Vision Foundation’s mission of providing ‘Glasses For All Children’ and honors the legacy of the late Malcolm Glazer, who attributed his first pair of prescription glasses to an enhanced ability to learn and succeed.

The community can join the cause through the foundation’s #OneShareOnePair initiative. By sharing a photo of the mural, a selfie with the mural or a selfie wearing any type of glasses; tagging @glazervisionfdn; and using the hashtag #OneShareOnePair, the Glazer Vision Foundation will provide a child with a free eye exam and glasses.

To date, the foundation has provided more than 100,000 free eye screenings and 20,000 free prescription glasses to children.

Abide Church Fall Market

Abide Church, situated at 6420 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia, will be having a fall market on Saturday, October 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Items for sale will include art, jewelry, crafts, baked goods, activities for kids and other food items.

Vendor spots are still available. Please contact Stephanie Kaye on 389-1981 for more details.

United Methodist Women Celebrate 50 Years Of Providing Pecans

The United Methodist Women of New Hope United Methodist Church are celebrating their 50th year of providing the best, just-picked-and-shelled, fresh-from-the-grower pecans. In the last 25 years, they have donated over $400,000 to local and international missions, including ECHO, Metropolitan Ministries, Mary & Martha House and many others.

Along with pecans, the specialty items available include chocolate amaretto pecans, praline pecans and assortment tins. You can order in three ways from Thursday, October 1 to Sunday, November 1.

Visit www.pecansale.com, email bjbrooks5@gmail.com or call Mary Baker between 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on 643-4493. Pickup will be on Saturday and Monday, November 14 and 16, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the New Hope Life Center on N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

Jack-O’-Lantern Extravaganza

Brandon Regional Hospital Pediatric Center will be hosting a Jack-O’-Lantern Extravaganza on Friday, October 16 at its pediatric emergency room driveway on 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.

The event will run from 7-9 p.m. and feature a COVID-19-safe, drive-through pumpkin patch; illuminated pumpkins carved by local emergency medical services stations, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and caregivers from Brandon Regional Hospital; spooky Halloween decorations; and free goody bags with candy for children.

BayCare Named One Of 50 Companies That Care

BayCare Health Systems has been named one of the top companies in the United States by Great Place To Work and People for supporting team members and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am proud of how our team members have stepped up and served our community during COVID-19 and it’s wonderful to see others recognize their effort too,” said Tommy Inzina, president and CEO of BayCare. “We have strived from the start of this pandemic to protect the health and safety of our patients, team members, physicians and our community.”

BayCare was one of the first health systems in West Central Florida to launch multiple drive-through testing sites across the region and worked with local health leaders and government officials to address the impact of the virus on long-term care facilities.

Celebrating The Signing Of The U.S. Constitution

Local attorney Ashley Ivanov spoke this month about the United States Constitution to fourth grade students at Bell Shoals Baptist Academy. This lecture was in celebration and commemoration of the signing of the United States Constitution 233 years ago on September 17, 1787.

The students are learning about the Constitutional Convention, our Founding Fathers, the Bill of Rights and the three branches of our government.

“I was impressed by the students’ knowledge and desire to learn and know more about how our government functions,” commented Ivanov.

Each student was provided with a copy of the United States Constitution and Declaration of Independence.

Tampa Bay Network To End Hunger Announces Virtual Conference

In the United States, 54 million people may struggle to put food on the table this year due to COVID-19. On Thursday and Friday, October 29-30, the 2020 Sunshine Summit to End Hunger, presented by the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger, in partnership with Bread for the World and Florida Impact to End Hunger, will be hosted virtually for the first time ever.

This year’s theme is ‘Global Effects of COVID-19 on Food Systems and Local Effects on Emergency Feeding.’ The forum will provide organizers and the broader anti-hunger community a place to learn, share and network while exploring the best practices in solving hunger.