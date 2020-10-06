By Kye Saunders

Bloomingdale has a new hidden gem in its midst. Ragamuffin Outpost, the spot to discover vintage, artisan and eclectic finds, opened recently and has already become many residents’ place to find home decor.

From smaller decor items to furniture to even painting and refinishing services, Ragamuffin Outpost is founded in a rustic chic style without the designer price tag.

Influenced by the DIY movement and founded in 2019, Ragamuffin Outpost has offered finished products from a diverse group of vendors to customers with passion and know-how.

According to Ragamuffin Outpost’s founder, Maxi Bannister-Hall, the store’s mission is to promote creativity and the local economy.

“I’m a furniture artist and I love finding and developing new talent,” she explained. “Our goal is to create quality and creative furniture, support local small businesses and the economy by providing a central location that quality, handmade home goods and furniture can be sold.”

Ragamuffin Outpost not only gives buyers the chance to purchase a finished piece, but also lets them update one of their own and join the DIY movement.

As a Dixie Belle and Re·Design with Prima® retailer, Ragamuffin Outpost offers both chalk mineral paints and design transfers to its customers.

Ragamuffin Outpost is Bloomingdale’s one-stop shop for the latest paints to make your piece have a spectacular color story custom-fitted for your home. The store also hosts 10-15 local artists and small businesses, featuring their handcrafted items.

“Some of the many companies we support are Just Saying Decor, E Marie Tumblers, A Caring Touch, FL Girl Designs, Root 937, Green Jewels Candles, Designed by Stormie, 3 Pearls, Southern Saw, Mad Lab Bath & Body,” said Bannister-Hall. “We also have consignment pieces from hand-painted furniture, wreaths, antiques.”

Companies featured at Ragamuffin Outpost all have a business outside of the store that it runs.

“Many have websites and set up at local area markets,” said Bannister-Hall. “Many have Etsy stores and ship all over the country. We are just lucky enough to have them here close to us. Many take custom orders on their websites, but we feature their completed works.”

Stop by the store, located at 1040 Bloomingdale Ave. in the Plaza Bella shopping center in Valrico, on any given weekday, or better yet, join the fun by attending Wine Down Wednesday, a weekly event in which customers can come purchase fresh restock from Ragamuffin Outpost’s vendors with a glass of wine in hand. It is also an opportunity to try some Dixie Belle paint.

Stay updated on all things Ragamuffin Outpost by liking it on Facebook.

For contact information, directions and store hours, visit www.RagamuffinOutpost.com or call 654-2834.