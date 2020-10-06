Southern Eye Care Associates offers comprehensive eye care services and in-demand lenses and frames to Valrico and the surrounding communities. The office has been a part of the community for 10 years.

“I believe we stand out because we always make sure that patients are heard and understood, and not treated like a number,” said Dr. Branning Hollis. “We take time in the examination to make sure that their questions and concerns were listened to and thoroughly answered and addressed. It’s not only our doctors that provide care and compassion, but it starts when the patient calls to make an appointment with our staff members.”

Dr. Hollis is from Columbus, Georgia and his wife and business partner, Dr. Mona Kardani, is a native of Brandon. She has lived in the community for 36 years.

The couple met while studying at Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry. They graduated in 2008 and got married in November 2010.

“So it was a bit chaotic planning a wedding and starting a business at the same time,” said Dr. Kardani. “We started cold, so we knew there was going to be a lot of time and patience required.”

Eventually it paid off with a lot of dedication and special care to customer service.

“We are very fortunate to have Molly Cannon, a licensed optician, with us since the beginning,” Dr. Hollis said. “She has had over 30 years for experience in the field and guided us every step of the way.”

Associate doctor Dr. Sheree Wright has been a great addition to the Southern Eye Care team last year. She enabled it to expand its services.

“She has given Dr. Hollis the ability to utilize his knowledge with the fitting of specialty contact lenses,” Dr. Kardani said. “They are used for conditions such as keratoconus, severe dry eyes and other ocular surface diseases that soft contact lenses would not be able to correct.”

Dr. Hollis and his team are thrilled to have been a part of the community for 10 years and they truly believe the community is what keeps them going.

“We want to thank our wonderful community in trusting us with their eye care,” Dr. Hollis said. “Without their support and loyalty, we would not be where we are today.”

To learn more about the services offered at Southern Eye Care Associates, visit www.visionsource-valrico.com or call 654-0220. The office is located at 3307 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.