When your house, cabinets or furniture needs a fresh, new look, call Mike Couture, owner of Couture Painting.

With nearly 30 years of experience, Couture Painting provides excellent quality for prices that fit your budget.

The business specializes in all interior and exterior painting as well as cabinet and furniture painting. Whether you see a color scheme you love in a magazine or need to refresh after your kids colored on the walls, Couture Painting can come to the rescue.

Why replace cabinets and furniture when Couture Painting can make what you have feel like new? It uses a VOC paint from Benjamin Moore that cures to hard furniture-quality finish, and what’s more, it is available in thousands of colors. If you can dream it, it can do it.

A happy customer, Millie McIlvaine, gushed on Facebook: “I would like to highly recommend anyone with a painting project to call. I don’t know where to start with how very pleased we are with the awesome job Michael and his team did for us. The customer service, attention to detail, courteous staff, clean up after the job and effort to communicate, coupled with the most reasonable price of the five quotes we got and the quality of the products used. We even had wall repairs and wood trim that needed to be replaced. They did it all.”

You have to see it to believe it, and the showroom is the perfect place to begin envisioning what you want. Estimates are always free, and Couture will guarantee the quality of its work.

For more information, find the business on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CouturePainting and www.facebook.com/paintyourcabinets or call 244-0787. The showroom is open Tuesday through Saturday by appointment. Couture Painting is conveniently located in the Bullfrog Creek plaza at 3644 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.