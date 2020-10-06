In an effort to better serve its patients in Eastern Hillsborough county, Gastroenterology Center of Tampa Bay, a part of Florida Digestive Health Specialists, has opened a new office in Brandon.

The new site, located at 602 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. 101 in the Brandon Oaks Medical Center, complements existing offices throughout Florida.

The new facility is home to board-certified physician Dr. Bhavtosh Dedania, who, in addition to treating comprehensive digestive disorders and performing routine endoscopies and colonoscopies, is also skilled at advanced procedures, including endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), radiofrequency ablation (RFA), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), a surgery that removes early-stage cancer and precancerous growths from the lining of the digestive tract.

“While most physicians have to refer patients to specialized facilities for these advanced procedures, we offer the latest techniques and treatments all under one medical group,” said Dr. Dedania.

The physicians at Florida Digestive Health Specialists strive to provide compassionate care for gastroenterology issues such as Crohn’s, acid reflux, colitis, hemorrhoids, constipation, IBS and more.

Dr. Dedania is passionate about providing patients with quality medical and preventative care.

“Digestive health, including finding the time to schedule preventative tests, is vitally important,” he said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends regular screening, beginning at age 50, as the key to preventing colorectal cancer.

Gastroenterology Center of Tampa Bay’s office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Same-day or next-day appointments are available, as well as telehealth appointments, making it easy and safe for patients to speak to a healthcare provider from home.

“Some digestive diseases can be sudden and really hinder a patient’s quality of life, so we understand the importance of wanting to get an appointment quickly,” said Dr. Dedania.

For patients who come into the office, a COVID-19 management plan has been established, which includes patient triage (questionnaires and temperature checks), limiting the number of people in the office and requiring face masks to be worn while in the office.

Whichever visit is scheduled, Dr. Dedania and his staff are ready to provide his patients with the highest, most comprehensive quality of gastroenterology care.

“I look forward to caring for patients in the Tampa Bay area and helping them with common to complex GI and liver issues,” said Dr. Dedania.

Most major insurance plans are accepted.

For more information about Gastroenterology Center of Tampa Bay or to schedule an appointment, visit www.fdhs.com/brandon or call 685-5500.