Like the devastation created from the damaging winds and rain of a hurricane, the coronavirus is tearing through most sectors of the American economy, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Individuals have lost jobs, businesses have lost revenue and debts are mounting. Many individuals, families and businesses are unsure of how to begin cleaning up the mess.

Because bankruptcy can be a difficult process to navigate, it’s often best to hire an attorney who specializes in bankruptcy law. Veteran bankruptcy attorney D. Jean Ryan, Esq. at Ryan Law Firm, P.A. has 36 years of experience in handling bankruptcy matters throughout Florida and across the United States.

Specializing in bankruptcy law and the representation of business and individual debtors, creditors, creditor committees and trustees in Chapter 7, 11, 12 and 13 cases, Ryan advises clients in a wide variety of distressed debt, restructuring and insolvency matters.

In addition to her successful career in law, she also was a part-time teacher and lecturer. Ryan also provided her expertise to members of the National Bankruptcy Review Commission and testified before a congressional committee regarding the increase in personal bankruptcies and the crisis in consumer credit.

Just as hurricane damage can vary from town to town, so too can the cleanup process. Because no two bankruptcy cases are the same, a good bankruptcy attorney can help tailor a plan for each client’s needs.

“Everybody’s financial situation is different and it is up to me to analyze your finances and advise you about the best solution for you,” she said. “Just because someone you know discharged a half a million dollars’ worth of debt doesn’t mean you can.”

Ryan said that even in these trying times, hope is on the horizon. The best advice is to seek valuable counsel from an experienced bankruptcy attorney, who is often knowledgeable in many different fields, such as real estate and foreclosure issues, divorce proceedings, students loans, credit card debt and past due taxes.

“The sooner someone gets information and advice, the greater success they will have in resolving their financial issues, including, if necessary, navigating through the bankruptcy process,” she said. “I can help you investigate all your alternatives to resolve your financial issues.”

Ryan’s office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about bankruptcy law, to schedule a complimentary initial conference or to see if a bankruptcy case or other proceeding will fit your needs, visit www.ryanlawpa.com or call 651-2733 or 305-275-2733.