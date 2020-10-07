By Kye Saunders

Downtown Tampa’s gem, the Tampa Theatre, is one of many institutions having to think on its feet in the wake of COVID-19.

The historic theater has changed from a space once centered around large gatherings to something different in its You Ought To Be In Pictures program.

New portrait packages are available to the public, as now the beautiful theater serves as an iconic and safe backdrop for patrons’ next photo shoots.

With senior pictures and Christmas cards about to knock on all of our doors, the Tampa Theatre is offering the opportunity to guarantee that your portrait will be a standout.

The Tampa Theatre, which remained closed due to COVID-19, opened its doors last month for this photographing opportunity.

The theater is letting patrons have the chance to capture the movie palace’s ornate archways, twisting staircases, grand stage, and the iconic star-lit sky as the perfect background for portrait needs.

Tampa Theatre has two different portrait packages to choose from.

Both packages include 90 minutes with Tampa Theatre photographer Jeff Fey behind the camera.

The Marquee Package includes flexible scheduling, a custom message on the historic movie palaces marquee, shareable proofs sponsored by CROOW Stock and the choice of a 16”x20” or 20”x24” heirloom portrait printed on fiber-based archival paper costs a $1,000 donation.

There is also the Peacock Package, in which your session can take place on Thursday, October 8 and Sunday, October 18.

The Peacock Package includes a sharable gallery of your watermarked proofs, full-resolution digital files of your five favorite photos from the shoot and your choice of one 11”x14” or two 5”x7” heirloom portraits printed on fiber-based archival paper for a $500 donation.

Make sure to schedule your session quickly as spots are filling up fast.

Through donations and participation in this new You Ought To Be In Pictures portrait program, residents are directly helping in keeping the theater alive and helping its mission to Protect, preserve and program the theater as a creative film and cultural center for the community.

To schedule a You Ought To Be In Pictures portrait session, patrons can contact Tampa Theatre Box Office Manager Dawn Kidle at dawn@tampatheatre.org to make their donation and schedule the date and time.