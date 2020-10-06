Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 6, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Sun City Center.
Since October 5 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (12 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 11 new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Lithia and Dover each having three new cases and Ruskin and Gibsonton having two new cases.
Apollo Beach was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
There also seem to be four less deaths reported today than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 5: 2,704 cases
Riverview, October 6: 2,716↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 5: 2,695 cases
Brandon, October 6: 2,706↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 5: 1,266 cases
Ruskin, October 6: 1,268↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 5: 1,001 cases
Wimauma, October 6: 1,001, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 5: 1,202 cases
Valrico, October 6: 1,213↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 5: 417 cases
Sun City Center, October 6: 417, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 5: 355 cases
Apollo Beach, October 6: 354↓ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 5: 666 cases
Seffner, October 6: 670↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 5: 519 cases
Gibsonton, October 6: 521↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 5: 462 cases
Lithia, October 6: 465↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 5: 584 cases
Dover, October 6: 587↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 5: 11,859
October 6: 11,906
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 5: 42,809
October 6: 42,948
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 5: 709,157
October 6: 711,358
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 5: 673
October 6: 669
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 5: 14,712
October 6: 14,767
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 5: 327,455
October 6: 328,840
Positive tests:
October 5: 42,809
October 6: 42,948
Negative tests:
October 5: 284,117
October 6: 285,365
Inconclusive tests:
October 5: 529
October 6: 527
Awaiting testing:
October 5: 458
October 6: 464
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 5: 5,419,897
October 6: 5,440,799
Positive tests:
October 5: 717,874
October 6: 720,125
Negative tests:
October 5: 4,694,809
October 6: 4,713,453
Inconclusive tests:
October 5: 7,214
October 6: 7,221
Awaiting testing:
October 5: 4,023
October 6: 4,043
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)