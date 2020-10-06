Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 6, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Sun City Center.

Since October 5 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (12 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 11 new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Lithia and Dover each having three new cases and Ruskin and Gibsonton having two new cases.

Apollo Beach was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

There also seem to be four less deaths reported today than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 5: 2,704 cases
Riverview, October 6: 2,716↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 5: 2,695 cases
Brandon, October 6: 2,706↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 5: 1,266 cases
Ruskin, October 6: 1,268↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 5: 1,001 cases
Wimauma, October 6: 1,001, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 5: 1,202 cases
Valrico, October 6: 1,213↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 5: 417 cases
Sun City Center, October 6: 417, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 5: 355 cases
Apollo Beach, October 6: 354↓ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 5: 666 cases
Seffner, October 6: 670↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 5: 519 cases
Gibsonton, October 6: 521↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 5: 462 cases
Lithia, October 6: 465↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 5: 584 cases
Dover, October 6: 587↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 5: 11,859
October 6: 11,906

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 5: 42,809
October 6: 42,948

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 5: 709,157
October 6: 711,358

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 5: 673
October 6: 669

Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 5: 14,712
October 6: 14,767

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
October 5: 327,455
October 6: 328,840

Positive tests:
October 5: 42,809
October 6: 42,948

Negative tests:
October 5: 284,117
October 6: 285,365

Inconclusive tests:
October 5: 529
October 6: 527

Awaiting testing:
October 5: 458
October 6: 464

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
October 5: 5,419,897
October 6: 5,440,799

Positive tests:
October 5: 717,874
October 6: 720,125

Negative tests:
October 5: 4,694,809
October 6: 4,713,453

Inconclusive tests:
October 5: 7,214
October 6: 7,221

Awaiting testing:
October 5: 4,023
October 6: 4,043

