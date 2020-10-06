Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 6, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Sun City Center.

Since October 5 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (12 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having 11 new cases, Seffner having four new cases, Lithia and Dover each having three new cases and Ruskin and Gibsonton having two new cases.

Apollo Beach was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

There also seem to be four less deaths reported today than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 5: 2,704 cases

Riverview, October 6: 2,716↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 5: 2,695 cases

Brandon, October 6: 2,706↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 5: 1,266 cases

Ruskin, October 6: 1,268↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 5: 1,001 cases

Wimauma, October 6: 1,001, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 5: 1,202 cases

Valrico, October 6: 1,213↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 5: 417 cases

Sun City Center, October 6: 417, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 5: 355 cases

Apollo Beach, October 6: 354↓ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 5: 666 cases

Seffner, October 6: 670↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 5: 519 cases

Gibsonton, October 6: 521↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 5: 462 cases

Lithia, October 6: 465↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 5: 584 cases

Dover, October 6: 587↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 5: 11,859

October 6: 11,906

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 5: 42,809

October 6: 42,948

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 5: 709,157

October 6: 711,358

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 5: 673

October 6: 669

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 5: 14,712

October 6: 14,767

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 5: 327,455

October 6: 328,840

Positive tests:

October 5: 42,809

October 6: 42,948

Negative tests:

October 5: 284,117

October 6: 285,365

Inconclusive tests:

October 5: 529

October 6: 527

Awaiting testing:

October 5: 458

October 6: 464

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 5: 5,419,897

October 6: 5,440,799

Positive tests:

October 5: 717,874

October 6: 720,125

Negative tests:

October 5: 4,694,809

October 6: 4,713,453

Inconclusive tests:

October 5: 7,214

October 6: 7,221

Awaiting testing:

October 5: 4,023

October 6: 4,043

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)