Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF), the only not-for-profit focused solely on strengthening public education in Hillsborough County, is now accepting applications for senior scholarships.

There are more than 200 scholarships available, ranging from $500-$15,000. All Hillsborough County Public Schools 12th grade students with aspirations of continuing their education after high school at a university, community college or technical college may apply for these scholarships.

“We are able to support students’ dreams of pursuing higher education through the generosity of our business partners, community organizations and individual donors—many of whom want to leave the ultimate legacy of a loved one by naming a scholarship in their honor,” said Hillsborough Education Foundation CEO Kim Jowell. “We understand for many students affording the opportunity can be a financial strain on families. These scholarships can help ease that stress, positively impact students’ lives and the future of our community.”

Scholarships are awarded based on a variety of criteria, such as GPA, field of study, financial need, challenges overcome, school and community service or extracurricular activity participation, and vary from scholarship to scholarship.

Using HEF’s online process, students only need to complete one application to determine eligibility for multiple scholarships. Based on scholarship criteria, students may be required to complete additional essays as part of the qualification process. Some scholarships are not restricted only to public school students.

Established in 1987, Hillsborough Education Foundation is a nonprofit focused on strengthening public education by supporting teachers and empowering students to achieve academic and personal success.

Together with community partners, HEF strategically invests in initiatives that impact teaching quality and increase graduation rates, bolstering a thriving workforce of tomorrow and the sustainable prosperity of Tampa Bay.

Visit www.educationfoundation.com/seniorscholarships for a list of available scholarships, criteria and to apply by the Friday, January 31, 2021 deadline. Recipients will be announced in the spring of 2021.

For questions, contact Angie Anthony, director of scholarships, at aanthony@educationfoundation.com or 574-0273. If you’re interested in funding a scholarship, contact Chief Advancement Officer Mike McCollum at 574-0296 or mmccollum@educationfoundation.com.