By Brad Stage

One of Apollo Beach’s favorite annual holiday events is returning for a day of family fun, as well as a Christmas season display of electric vehicle creativity.

The fourth annual Apollo Beach Lighted Christmas Golf Cart Parade will take place Saturday, December 5 with festivities getting underway at 12 Noon, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The Christmas golf cart parade is hosted by ICON Electric Vehicles, a nationally known and locally owned manufacturer of electric vehicles, ranging from golf carts suitable for personal leisure and recreational use to utility models built for moving goods and people on a commercial level.

Lana Batten is the office manager for ICON and has worked with her team to create what has grown into a fun and greatly anticipated tradition in Apollo Beach.

“It’s been a really great success,” said Batten. “Last year, we had a hundred-plus golf carts in the parade.”

Batten added that, besides the evening golf cart parade, there will be other activities for parade-goers to enjoy, and as is true with just about any Christmas season event, a special guest is scheduled to make an appearance.

“This year, they’re doing a breakfast with Santa at the Salty Shamrock also,” said Batten.

According to Batten, the golf carts, decorated with Christmas ornaments and lights, will begin the parade at the Salty Shamrock parking lot, located at 6186 N. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach, just south of Apollo Beach Blvd.

The parade will travel about 2.5 miles west toward Tampa Bay on Apollo Beach Blvd., turning back east at the intersection with Surfside Blvd. to end where it began.

Before the parade, starting at about 2 p.m., there will be a ‘holiday vendor fair,’ in the Salty Shamrock’s parking lot where there will be family-friendly games and activities, according to Batten.

“There will be face painting and different stuff for the kids to do,” she said.

Registration for golf cart parade participants will be conducted on-site and prior to formation of the parade lineup, which is expected to commence at about 6:30 p.m. Parade organizers say the event should wrap up by about 9 p.m.

You can check for updates and express interest in attending the event by searching Facebook for ‘Apollo Beach Golf Cart Parade 2020.’