The month of November brings us to the time of year where we should think about all our blessings and everything we should be thankful for. Even though many of us have had difficulties throughout the year, we know we have a God that loves us no matter what. Telling God how thankful we are for our family, our friends, our pets and our home is important.

For the days leading up to Thanksgiving, we should also take the time to thank the other people that we are grateful for this year. For example, take a few minutes to tell your teacher how much they mean to you. Tell your parents how thankful you are that they love you unconditionally. When we are thankful, we let other people know that we appreciate them. During this month, count your blessings—big and small.

“Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever,” – Psalm 107:1.

Now, let’s make a Thankfulness Turkey!

Time Needed: 20 minutes

Materials Needed:

Paper plate

Toilet paper roll

Red and orange construction paper

Glue

Markers

Scissors

Googly eyes

Procedure:

Cut the paper plate in half

Use the markers to color the tail feathers of the turkey

Leave room to write a Bible verse in the middle (pictured)

Cut out a beak and turkey wattle from the red and orange construction paper

Glue the beak, wattle and googly eyes to the toilet paper roll

Cut two slits in the toilet paper roll—one on both sides—about an inch long

Slide the paper plate into the toilet paper roll.