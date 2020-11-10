This holiday season, if you are or know someone who is without transportation and is homebound with children, Holidays On Wheels can help. The program, launched by Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger in partnership with Metropolitan Ministries, delivers a full holiday meal and toys to transportation-disadvantaged and homebound families with children this November and December.

Holidays On Wheels was developed to ensure that every family has a nutritious and joyous holiday celebration.

The program will use over 300 volunteers to deliver to families that are homebound or do not have access to a working or reliable vehicle. For those families that have their own transportation, Metropolitan Ministries will host their annual drive-through Holiday Tent.

“We are incredibly grateful to partner with the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger to continue homebound deliveries this holiday season,” said Tim Marks, Metropolitan Ministries president and CEO.

“We are preparing to serve thousands of families, and many do not have access to transportation. Together with the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger, we can reach those facing immense hardship,” added Marks.

Registration for Holidays On Wheels is now open. Households that qualify include those with children under 18 years old who are not able to get a ride from household members or others for life-sustaining trips, such as medical, grocery, work, job-related training/education and other vital services.

It also includes households led by an adult with a disability or illness with children. The head of the household must pass a background check and someone must be home to receive the delivery.

The deadline to register for Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 5 and Monday, December 7 for the winter holidays. Please visit www.networktoendhunger.org/holidays.

This program’s volunteers will pick up route sheets and special delivery items from the Metropolitan Ministry Holiday Tent pickup site and will use their own vehicles to deliver food and joy this holiday season.

If you are interested in helping to deliver meals and toys, please visit www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer to create a volunteer account and sign up to deliver. Routes will take about 60 minutes to complete.

The Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the Holidays On Wheels program. For more information, please call 344-5837.