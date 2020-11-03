Chadwick Boseman’s Family Opens Up About The Importance Of God In The Late Black Panther Star’s Life

Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role as Marvel’s Black Panther, recently passed away of cancer, but there was so much more about his life that few ever knew until his friends and family began to speak out.

“He’s probably the most gifted person I’ve ever met,” said his older brother, Derrick Boseman, a pastor at New Covenant Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Christianity was central to Chadwick’s childhood, during which he sang in the choir, and as an adult he attended church regularly. He also bought hundreds of tickets for needy children so they could watch his movie and he was also involved in many charities, including St. Jude’s Hospital. Chadwick even cited the Scripture when he gave a commencement address at his alma mater, Howard University, in 2018.

In the days leading up to his death, Derrick was speaking with him, and Chadwick told him, “Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.”

Then, his brother recounted, “When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God, heal him, God, save him’ to ‘God, let your will be done.’ And the next day he passed away.”

Churches & Communities Realize A Way To Keep COVID-19 From Canceling Christmas

We know that Christmas can’t be canceled. Parents who have felt the economic impact of COVID-19 will be worried about disappointing their kids on Christmas morning. And while families will have their pick of online Christmas church services, it’s just not the same as piling into the car, driving to church and hearing the story of Jesus’ birth.

That is why The Video Bible is offering to churches and communities around the nation The Interactive Nativity as a way to spread the message of Hope this Christmas season. The Interactive Nativity is a drive-through or walk-through nativity that includes 17 pieces of artwork depicting the Biblical Christmas story as a way to encourage and engage local communities.

Visitors will drive or walk through the nativity while listening to the audio Bible on a mobile device. The Video Bible has combined both to offer churches, communities or streets where people live the ability and opportunity to share the message of hope this Christmas season.

For more information, visit www.videobible.me/interactive-nativity/.

Christian Artist Jason Biddle Shares How God Rescued Him Following A Drug Overdose

In an interview with The Christian Post, new Christian artist Jason Biddle shared how he overcame his drug addiction and found redemption and healing in Christ. Biddle, a former baseball player who tried out for the Cincinnati Reds, became a contractor after getting injured.

But, when he was a contractor, he became addicted to drugs and alcohol. While with his kids, Biddle suffered from an overdose that nearly took his life. Following his overdose, Biddle went to a Christian treatment center.

Realizing that he couldn’t conquer his addiction without the help of God, Biddle turned to Him, ready to accept the consequences for his actions. In the treatment center, Biddle realized the drugs and alcohol addictions were simply symptoms of a much larger problem.

It wasn’t until he surrendered his life to Christ that his addiction finally began to loosen its hold on him. Biddle grew up in a Christian household, and he said that “definitely planted seeds of hope and faith that would later come to fruition.”

Biddle, who is now in recovery and is a budding Christian music artist, recently released a new single, “Come On In.” The song, which he wrote for a childhood friend who is a nonbeliever, is reminiscent of the struggles Biddle faced and it calls on other nonbelievers who may be struggling with heavy problems to give Christianity a chance.

For more information, visit www.jasonbiddlemusic.com.

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Her Faith Through Film

Emmy Award-winning entertainer Kathie Lee Gifford is gearing up for the release of her new film, Then Came You, part one of what she said is a five-part film series on the power of redemption. The outspoken Christian said she feels the Lord has called her to reach nonbelievers.

The film was released on-demand in October. Starring, produced and co-written by Gifford, the lighthearted film is a romance story at heart that journeys through grief and self-discovery.

Then Came You follows a “lonely widow (Gifford) who plans a trip around the world with her late husband’s ashes, intending on visiting all the places from their favorite movies. During her first stop in Scotland, she meets an innkeeper…who ends up changing her life forever.” Gifford explained that the movie is one part of a much larger story of transformation and finding faith.

Gifford, who, like the character of the movie, lost her husband in recent years, hopes the film will impact anyone who feels trapped in grief and is looking for another shot to live out their God-given passions and dreams.

The movie is available to buy or rent on YouTube movies. Visit www.youtube.com and search for “Then Came You.”