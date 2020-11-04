By Brian Bokor

Southeast Hillsborough County’s first wine-centric bar, Bin + Board, has been a long time coming for local restaurateurs Lacey and Ty Mathis, better known as the owners of Brandon’s renowned The Stein & Vine pub located in the Kings Row Shopping Center at the southwest corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Kings Dr.

In April 2019, the couple leased two storefronts near the eastern end of the Kings Row plaza totaling just over 2,500 sq. ft. and, as could be expected from 2020, hit too many potholes to count along renovation road.

Delays with contractors, permits, plans, approvals, and building materials, not to mention ongoing efforts to keep The Stein & Vine serving the community under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, made working on the new venture that much more special.

As a frequent flyer, I have been fortunate enough to have spoken with both Lacey and Ty at various stages along the way and can tell you firsthand the project has definitely been a labor of love and not one for the faint of heart.

I asked Lacey to share her thoughts about the concept, whose idea it was, why they chose a site five doors down from The Stein & Vine and what the food and wine menu will feature.

“We wanted to bring something new to the Brandon area. We have wonderful, independent restaurants and bars popping up in this area and we want to continue to embrace this trend and bring a concept to this area that we feel fills a void. When the space five doors down from The Stein & Vine became available, we felt like it was a good opportunity to explore a new concept for us. The Bin + Board was born out of this desire and evolved because of our enjoyment of exploring wines from around the world and a craving for cheese,” Lacey said.

“The interior’s warm and cozy dark-wood theme is highlighted with stylish lighting—you will enjoy cozying up to the bar for a glass or bottle of wine,” she said. “We will be offering a variety of wines from around the world, from the classics you would expect to those looking to expand their palates with lesser known varietals and regions. Our craft beer selection will be exceptional as well. Our rotating selection of cheese plus charcuterie, and other yummies, will keep your taste buds tantalized. Can’t stay and enjoy? That’s OK—we will be offering a small retail selection of wine, cheese and beer to go.”

The couple anticipates an opening date somewhere around the middle of November.