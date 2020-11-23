Compiled by Jenny Bennett

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Makes Halloween A Treat For Hospitalized Kids

Halloween is a day that most kids look forward to, a day to dress up, play pretend and, of course, trick-or-treat. When children are hospitalized during the holiday, their expectations remain the same, which is why each year the Child Life team at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital organizes a day of fun-filled activities for patients.

Because of the additional safety measures in place due to COVID-19, the Child Life team switched things up this year and hosted a reverse trick-or-treat with doctors, nurses and other caregivers delivering treats to patients in their hospital rooms.

“Being able to celebrate Halloween while in hospital brings about some normalcy, which is truly important for our patients and their families,” said Child Life Team Supervisor Hadley Trull.

Patients were also able to choose from dozens of Halloween costumes and participated in a virtual, Halloween-themed bingo.

Florida Council On Economic Education Presents Free Discussion

The Florida Council on Economic Education is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prepare Florida’s young people for personal and financial success through educational programs in economics, the free enterprise system and personal financial literacy so that they become productive members of the workforce.

It is pleased to share that it has partnered with Brandon Copeland, linebacker for the New England Patriots, who will present a free virtual discussion, Tackling Financial Literacy, on Tuesday, December 1 at 10 a.m.

To join the presentation, go to fcee.org/tackling-financial-literacy.

Kid Entrepreneur Expo And Holiday Market Presented By Tampa Bay HEAT

The Tampa Bay HEAT is presenting a Holiday Market and Mini Merchants Kid Entrepreneur Expo on Saturday, December 5 from 9 a.m-1 p.m. The market will be held at 1010 E. Brandon Blvd. in the Grace Bible Church parking lot.

This is a great holiday event with lots of home made crafts, baked goods and other items available from both adult and kid vendors. Admission is free.

Bloomingdale High School Presents Holiday Under The Stars

The Bloomingdale High School music department will be presenting Holiday Under the Stars on Thursday, December 10 at 6 p.m. in the Bloomingdale High School football stadium. Students from Bloomingdale High School Band, Chorus, Orchestra and Crimson Guard are all excited to have the opportunity to showcase their talents for their families, friends and community.

There will also be vendors to help get your Christmas shopping done and purchase swag from the music department. This is a free event and is sure to be lots of fun. Masks and social distancing will be required.

St. Patrick Church Saturday Market And Craft Show

St. Patrick Church is hosting its Saturday morning market and craft show on November 28 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will take place at the church, located at 4518 S. Manhattan Ave. Tampa.

As well as the usual market vendors, you will be sure to find some beautiful holiday decorations or gifts that you will just have to take home with you.

Stepping Out Strong To Help Prevent Falls

Did you know that every 13 seconds, an older adult is seen in an emergency department for a fall? Or that falls are the leading cause of hospitalizations among people 65 and older? To keep people on their feet, American Bone Health has organized the largest community awareness campaign to support the National Council on Aging’s fall prevention program.

Get your balance checked and learn simple exercises you can do at home to improve balance, strength and flexibility by watching the Stepping Out Strong webinar on Friday, November 20 at midday at https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/sos-hbtb-11-20.

Eating For Healthy Bones Webinar

If your body is a castle, your bones are the foundation. To keep our bones strong and healthy for life, we need to feed them properly. Find out how by watching Eating For Healthy Bones, a free, live, virtual event that will empower and enlighten you on Monday, November 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Some of what you will learn about will include how calcium and vitamin D work together to build and rebuild your bones, what other vitamins and minerals are key players for bone health and what foods provide these. When you might need supplements and what to take are also covered.

To view the webinar, visit https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/ehb-11-16-hbtb.