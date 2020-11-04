By Faith Miller

As children enter their teenage years, many begin to consider babysitting as a way to earn extra cash. The Kids’ College located at Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is now hosting classes teaching important lessons not just on babysitting, but also the business aspect that comes with it.

These classes are teaching teenagers important information that can help them learn valuable business skills and necessary, and sometimes lifesaving, skills. Each set of classes runs for two consecutive Saturdays and typically lasts from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or seven and a half hours.

The classes cover topics such as behavior management, feeding, care, entertainment, how they can launch a successful babysitting business and marketing services. Attendees will be taught first aid along with CPR and will receive certifications for both by the end of the classes.

According to the program coordinator, Oshin James, the classes are structured through games, visual aids, roleplaying and guided discussions. He believes that the program and skills learned are a good “stepping stone” and give children the experience needed “for what could be a successful after-school/weekend job.”

“It will give students the confidence in their ability to supervise young children and prepare them for the various aspects of childcare, such as diaper changing and behavior management,” said James.

He also said that the class is useful for everyday life; an example of this would be teens who have siblings.

The classes for November are currently full, but the course is looking at possibly hosting the next set of classes on Saturday, December 5 and 12. The course has a fee of $199 and includes the Safe Sitter® Student Handbook, a CPR/first aid booklet and certification cards. It is required that students be present at both classes because there are no makeups.

Due to COVID-19, HCC is requiring all attendants to wear masks and have their temperatures checked at the door upon entry. To adhere to social distancing guidelines, it is restricting classes to a maximum of nine students.

The age range for the classes is 12-16. To add a child to the wait list, visit www.amilia.com/store/en/kids-college-HCC/api/Activity/Detail?activityId=y7GEWjy. Those on the list will be notified once the registration is open for the next babysitter certification class.

Parents with questions can email kidscollege@hccfl.edu.