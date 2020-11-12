Each year, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon holds a golf tournament. This year, it will continue with the tradition. However, in order to safely raise money during a pandemic, it has converted the event into a Golf-A-Thon. All funds raised benefit its youth programs, including the Terrific Kids, K-Kids, Key Clubs and the food pantry at Gibsonton Elementary School.

The Golf-A-Thon is taking place now. Anytime until Monday, November 30, players can register and schedule a tee time and play from 18 to 54 holes of golf.

The cost to register is $100. This cost includes unlimited golf and a cart. The Golf-A-Thon fundraiser works by having friends and family sponsor you for every hole you play with options to pledge more for pars and birdies. If someone wants to make a flat pledge or donation, that can be done as well.

Since there are no raffles, on-course contests or auctions, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon has added a tax-deductible donation built into your registration.

After registering for the event, you will receive an email confirmation with your Golf-A-Thon voucher. This will include instructions on how to book your day of golf. It will also include the golf course terms and conditions.

In addition, there will be a golf ball drop promotion. Each ticket purchased represents a unique number on a golf ball. On the final day of the Golf-A-Thon, a helicopter will drop hundreds of numbered balls on a target. The ball number that falls into the golf hole target is the winner of the grand prize of $1,000.

You do not need to be present to win. The ball drop will be live on social media on Wednesday, December 2 at 10 a.m.

Dustie Amatangelo is the chair of the Golf-A-Thon.

Amatangelo said, “We were looking for a solution to replace the event while still allowing golfers to golf. The Golf-A-Thon allows us to raise money for all of our youth programs, which include Terrific Kids, K-Kids, Key Club and our food pantry. We partner with Mosaic and Feeding America on the latter project.”

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon was established in May 1960. The Kiwanis Club is a global organization dedicated to changing the world “one child one Community at a time.”

For more information, please visit www.brandonkiwanis.org.