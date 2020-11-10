Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Award-Winning Comedian Returning To United Methodist Church

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center welcomes back Dove Award-winning comedian Mike Williams for two shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 21.

Williams is a nationally known comedian who knows how to make people laugh, and he does it with outrageously funny and clean humor. He can be heard regularly on SiriusXM and has appeared on many television networks. These shows will be benefit fundraisers for the local chapter of Campaign Against Human Trafficking, a cause that is a passion for Williams.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 at the church office at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Tickets will cost $15 on the day of the shows, if they are not sold out.

American Legion Organizing Hackney Cemetery Cleanup

The American Legion Post 148 in Riverview is organizing a cleanup of Hackney Cemetery in time for Veterans Day. The cleanup will take place at the cemetery, located at 11020 Hackney Dr. in Riverview, on Saturday, November 7, starting at 9 a.m.

The cemetery’s gravesites date back to the Spanish-American War, and new flags will be placed on the soldiers’ graves, as well as general maintenance and tidying of fallen branches and debris being done. All volunteers are welcome.

Please call Steve Arndt on 569-9363 if you are able to help.

All About Women Expo Coming To Westfield Brandon Mall

The All About Women Expo returns to the Westfield Brandon mall this November with a huge event catering to women of all ages. It will bring 30-plus local female-focused businesses, local crafters in our indie gift market and a free VIP experience with food and drink samples, giveaways and more.

Guests can pre-register for the VIP experience on Facebook for free until Thursday, November 5. Guests can expect to spend the day shopping from local crafters with unique holiday gift ideas and meet with local business owners offering the latest products, specials, sales and promotions.

Support local makers, entrepreneurs and emerging brands from your community at the All About Women Expo at Westfield Brandon at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. on Saturday, November 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Laurel Woods Annual Yard Sale

The Laurel Woods Property Owners’ Association in Sun City Center is hosting its annual community yard sale on Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13, from 8 a.m.-12 Noon.

This year, it is being joined by its neighbors, Caloosa Trace and Azalea Trace, making this an event not to be missed. You will find beautiful neighborhoods ready to offer you most anything you are looking for, from tools to clothes and Christmas decorations to kitchenware.

To find the communities, take Del Webb Blvd. W. from Sun City Center and head north, following the giant yard sale signs.

Melissa Snively Helps Pinecrest Elementary Reduce Kitchen Fire Dangers

State Farm Agent Melissa Snively teamed up with Pinecrest Elementary School to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!™” The campaign educates the public about simple yet important actions to keep themselves and others safe.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half of reported home fires started in the kitchen.

State Farm agents know firsthand the trauma families face following a devastating house fire. That is one reason why they are taking a proactive approach to working with local fire departments to help communities reduce home fires. State Farm agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week tool kits to more than 2,500 fire departments or schools across the country. Each tool kit includes resources like brochures, magnets, posters and more.

“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to ‘Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!’” said Melissa Snively. “A cooking fire can grow very quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.