In July 2018, Riverview resident Nancy Monsipapa joined the Fireside Real Estate team as a realtor. Nancy is well aware of her strengths and how to transition them into this new chapter as she works alongside her husband, Rick, in helping buyers and sellers with their real estate needs.

Nancy defines two key points on being successful in real estate: understanding what is occurring in the market, along with having a system in place to follow up on the details of the contract, and fulfilling the needs of the seller or the buyer by connecting them to the right people.

Nancy shared what makes herself and Rick unique to Fireside Real Estate.

“Not only are we realtors, but also authors,” Nancy said. “The book 9.5 Ways to Sell Your Home in 30 Days is a seller’s guide to getting it sold.”

The book can be downloaded on Amazon Kindle and is available as a paperback. Nancy also wrote a book called Nail The Sale featuring insights on sales training for entrepreneurs. It is also available for download on Amazon. To learn more, check out http://nailthesales.com/content/books.

Nancy serves the communities within Hillsborough County, Pinellas County and Manatee County.

Those interested in learning about the value of their home if they are considering selling, wanting to search areas for sale throughout the state of Florida and more can visit this other useful resource: www.yourlocalrealtor.us.

The Monsipapas are also following safety protocols and educating people on how to keep themselves and others safe, especially during the current COVID-19 pandemic. For example, they wear gloves, sanitize doorknobs and so forth.

“There are safe ways to sell or buy a house and we are realtors that understand the importance of it,” Nancy said.

To learn more and to see the team’s listings, check out https://firesiderealestatetampabay.com/nancy-monisipapa. Email Nancy at Nancy.Monsipapa@gmail.com or call 597-5296.