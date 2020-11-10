From batteries and spark plugs to fuel pumps and motor oil, Riverview’s NAPA Auto Parts store has a wide range of quality automobile parts and industrial equipment at competitive prices.

Located at 9620 U.S. Hwy. 301 in the Save A Lot-anchored Riverview Oaks Shopping Center, the staff at NAPA Auto Parts love cars, trucks, tractors—and really anything with wheels and an engine.

“The most important thing is our people,” said General Manager Jason Stevens. “After that, it’s good pricing and the quality of our parts.”

NAPA is known as the professional parts people, after all.

For Riverview resident Norman Smith, the store has been helpful in finding parts for his 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck. He visits the store every couple of weeks looking for parts for his truck and his project car, a classic 1966 Chevrolet.

“I find all the parts I need for my vehicle and they even offer a military discount,” said Smith, an army veteran.

Assistant Store Manager Ariel Molina said he sees a lot of customers who have classic cars and come to the store looking for parts. “We special order parts for these customers, but they’re always surprised at how many parts we have in stock,” he said.

In addition to automotive replacement parts, paint and refinishing supplies and automotive accessories, NAPA Auto Parts sells farm and marine supplies, tools, equipment and heavy-duty parts.

“We sell everything from shovels and hurricane supplies to toilet paper,” said Stevens.

With its free NAPA Know How On-The-Go app, customers can browse its online catalog for hundreds of thousands of items, find a store, reserve items online for in-store pickup, chat with an ASE-certified technician, access detailed how-to information and repair guides and more.

NAPA Auto Parts is open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. It offers curbside pickup, the ability to purchase online and pickup in the store on the same day as well as free one-day shipping on more than 160,000 parts.

For more information, visit www.napaonline.com/en/c/fuel-emissions or call 710-9850.