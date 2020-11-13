With revitalized decor, comfortable seating and other modern amenities, customers will enjoy a stunning new Wendy’s® experience when they visit the new restaurant at 3906 S. U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview.

To celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, November 14, Wendy’s will give away free breakfast for a year. Beginning at 6:30 a.m., the initial 100 cars who make a purchase in the drive-through at the new location will receive a coupon booklet to redeem a free breakfast sandwich every week through November 2021. In addition, to show appreciation to its customers, the new Wendy’s will also offer a free small Frosty® with a purchase all day on November 14. Get there early to redeem this limited offer.

Additionally, all participating Wendy’s in the Tampa Bay area have a real morning win with a two for $4 breakfast sandwich offer. Pick from its classic bacon, egg and cheese; the classic sausage, egg and cheese; or the honey butter chicken biscuit. The offer is valid for a limited time during breakfast hours only.

The restaurant was built using an innovative interior and exterior design, which is part of an ongoing effort to provide an enhanced customer experience—from the high-quality food to the restaurant environment.

“At Wendy’s, we’re dedicated to living up to our food vision of being Fast Food Done Right, and the team at the new Riverview Wendy’s are ready to deliver an out-of-this-world restaurant experience to hungry customers,” said Kevin Zarcone, director of area operations for Wendy’s. “Not only will we serve up the most delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner, the contemporary look and feel of the restaurant is sure to bring customers back time and time again.”

The interior showcases open, bright dining areas with indoor dining, including social distancing seating options, private booths and a Wi-Fi bar. A Coca-Cola Freestyle® beverage dispenser that allows customers to customize their drink choices is also available, offering over 100 regular and low-calorie beverages, including a variety of branded waters, sports drinks, lemonades and sparkling beverages. This restaurant also features a stunning patio for outdoor dining.

“Our ultimate goal is for our customers to have an unbeatable restaurant experience, and we know the new Wendy’s in Riverview will deliver,” Zarcone said. “Further, we’re proud to create new restaurant jobs and contribute to economic growth through this project.”

“Coca-Cola Freestyle” is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

The two for $4 offer is not available for mobile app or delivery orders. A la carte only.