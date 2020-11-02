By Dominique Asher

The Newsome Ice Wolves Hockey team is putting on their sixth annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, November 14. The event, hosted by River Hills Country Club, will be a fun day of golf, dinner and awards.

The fundraiser will kick off at 12 Noon with check-in and lunch, then move on to a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

Starting at 6 p.m., there will be dinner, which will be buffet-style and provided by the golf club, with awards to follow.

Golf prizes such as ones from the raffle, golfer swag bags and 50/50 will be given and special contests such as closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt are going to be held throughout the day.

Jason Francis, father of one of the Ice Wolves members, said, “Families can also donate gift baskets, which will be auctioned off to raise money for the team.”

Hole sponsorships will be available, starting with Individual entries at $120, Foursome entries at $400, Advertisement sponsors at $200, Fighting sponsors at $600 and Ice Wolves sponsors at $1,000. The Foursome, Fighting and Ice Wolves sponsorships all include a foursome, which is priced $400, and the rest of the sponsorship money goes to the Ice Wolves team.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support the Newsome Ice Wolves team members and their families to pay for different necessities throughout the year and other things, like the Lightning High School Hockey League.

“We’re able to try to give some money back to the families. It’s usually not very much, but if we can give a couple hundred dollars at the end of the year, it helps offset the cost of what the season costs,” said Francis.

The Newsome Ice Wolves team will be out on the course throughout the day helping with golf carts, loading golf bags and in other ways while taking the necessary precautions for COVID-19 by wearing masks and social distancing.

To register, go to https://newsomehockey.sportngin.com/register/form/448943456.