Wrap up the year with holiday cheer earlier than ever at Busch Gardens® Christmas Town™, the park’s award-winning holiday event. New this year, the event kicks off with a preview weekend with light displays and select entertainment elements on Saturday and Sunday, November 14 and 15.

Christmas Town runs daily with park-wide festive fun from Friday, November 20 through Sunday, January 3, 2021.

To bring the merriment to life, Busch Gardens’ creative team has consulted with medical experts to offer a modified event with required reservations and limited capacity that celebrates the spirit of the season safely. This seasonal event features open-air entertainment and experiences as well as enhanced health, safety and sanitation measures, including temperature checks, face covering requirements and physical distancing.

Included in park admission, guests can enjoy holiday traditions with a twist, from millions of twinkling lights throughout the park’s 335 acres to physically distant holiday shows and breathtaking animal encounters.

A warm-weather winter wonderland awaits park guests with a variety of holiday programs offered throughout the event. Guests are encouraged to check the park’s website before visiting to learn which programs are available each date.

New this year is a ‘Spark the Night’ Fireworks Show which gives guests several opportunities to enjoy festive bursts of Christmas colors as they cover the sky in a dazzling display. Fireworks are offered on select nights throughout the event at the Festival Field, offering plenty of space for guests to spread out and enjoy the sights.

For the first time ever, park guests can enjoy Busch Gardens’ longest-running holiday show, ‘Christmas on Ice,’ at a new outdoor location on the Festival Stage.

Other events include Elmo’s Christmas Wish, Three Kings Journey, Holly Jolly Express and physically distanced meet-and-greets with Santa, Rudolph, Sesame Street friends and other Christmas Town characters.

As guests dash through the night between iconic roller coasters, they can explore the Christmas Town Village, a delicious destination filled with drinks and dishes from an all-new chef and mixologist-created holiday menu.

Visit www.ChristmasTown.com and follow Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to learn more.