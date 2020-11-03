According to the United Nations, human trafficking has reached a 13-year high. The International Labor Organization reported that 40.3 million people worldwide are currently victims of human trafficking—that’s almost twice the population of Florida.

Florida is third in the nation for human trafficking across the U.S., and the Tampa Bay area is one of the greatest problem areas in the state.

The Priceless Journey, a local nonprofit 501(c)(3), believes every human life is sacred and worthy of salvation. It was founded on the premise that every woman is priceless—especially victims of human trafficking, sex work and over-incarceration.

The mission of The Priceless Journey is to support God’s most vulnerable women by partnering with churches and other organizations. The Priceless Journey was started in 2016 by Sarah Malanowski while she was seeking God’s will and inspiration for her next book.

Malanowski always had a heart for helping the vulnerable. Although Malanowski had already authored 10 books, she was searching for something that would make more of an impact and change lives.

“The book was born; stories of 30 women, including six from the Bible, who had been through some really hard things in life, such as human trafficking, commercial sex industry, addiction, abortion and domestic abuse, just to name a few,” said Malanowski. “The book was designed as a resource for those organizations who are already doing the work of ministry. It was meant to be a connecting piece. The difference is that in those stories, those women had made it through their situations with the hope that comes in Jesus.”

The Priceless Journey is connected with several club outreaches as well as various anti-trafficking efforts. It provides resources to local law enforcement and is expanding connections areas as well, including preparations for outreach during the Super Bowl that is being held in Tampa in 2021.

“The need is everywhere,” said Candia Mari Iracheta, vice president of The Priceless Journey. “From prisons and jails to pregnancy care centers, to domestic violence safe homes, to foster care and rescuers of human trafficking victims, to crisis and addiction facilities, to the woman in the church pew, the broken are in every sector of life.”

The Priceless Journey just announced its end-of-the-year ballet performance event. It will be held at the Center For The Arts At River Ridge, located at 11646 Town Center Rd. in New Port Richey, on Sunday, November 8 at 3 p.m. Ticket and livestream information will be on the website.

For more information or to learn how to financially support or partner with The Priceless Journey, visit www.thepricelessjourney.org or call 1-833-MY1-HOPE, ext. 2.