On September 18 and 19, the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center Disaster Response Team collected supplies and donations for the areas affected by Hurricane Sally. The supplies collected include generators, tarps, cases of water and paper products, as well as many other supplies that were needed.

On September 21, the Disaster Response Team left the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center at 6 a.m. and traveled about 500 miles to the Cornerstone Christian Church in Jay, which is north of Pensacola and about 10 miles from the Alabama border.

At the Cornerstone Christian Church, there were many volunteers who helped unload the supplies and organize them for distribution into the 30-40 cars that were already lined up to receive the supplies.

Don Wolf, a member of the United Methodist Church’s Disaster Response Team, contacted the pastor at the Cornerstone Christian Church and was informed that all the supplies that were delivered had been distributed. The generators were being signed out as needed and then returned to the church for others to use.

Any monetary donations that remain will be sent to Mercy Chefs, which is a faith-based, nonprofit, disaster relief organization that goes from one disaster area to another to provide meals for those in need.

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center wishes to thank everyone that donated to this worthy cause that helped those impacted by Hurricane Sally.