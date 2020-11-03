By Pastor Jomo Cousins, PhD

Psalm 19:14, The Message (MSG)

These are the words in my mouth; these are what I chew on and pray. Accept them when I place them on the morning altar, O God, my Altar-Rock, God, Priest-of-My-Altar.

The words that pour from our hearts are the greatest gift that we can give God. And if you didn’t know Luke 6:45 teaches us that “Out of the heart the mouth speaks.” Our heart reflects our words. David was cognizant of this when he was speaking to God. Our words have creative and destructive power based on how they are used, and we will eventually eat those words whether good or bad. Proverbs 18:21 tells us this:

Proverbs 18:21, Amplified Bible (AMP)

Death and life are in the power of the tongue, And those who love it and indulge it will eat its fruit and bear the consequences of their words.

How can you improve your communication so that it is more pleasing to God?

We must understand that God will hold us responsible for the words we use. So, we must be wise in the choice of the words we use and understand those words carry eternal weight. Believers, our words should reflect our faith in God.

If every word you spoke was recorded for a week and replayed, what would you hear? Would you hear more faith or more doubt? The reality is that God is listening to our words, and they reflect what we believe about Him.

Considering that your words have “eternal weight.” Ask yourself, in conversations with others, are your words speaking life or death?

We must be mindful that our relationship with God is real and there are real benefits and consequences to our words and actions. So, believers, do what you say you are going to do and God will honor you. Ecclesiastes 5:4-6 teaches this:

Ecclesiastes 5:4-6, The Message (MSG)

4-5 When you tell God you’ll do something, do it—now. God takes no pleasure in foolish gabble. Vow it, then do it. Far better not to vow in the first place than to vow and not pay up. Don’t let your mouth make a total sinner of you. When called to account, you won’t get by with “Sorry, I didn’t mean it.” Why risk provoking God to angry retaliation?

Except from: Prayer Life: The Conversation, Page 118.