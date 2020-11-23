The YMCA of the Tampa Bay recently received recognition for the help given to the community during the early days of the pandemic. The group was named a ‘2020 One Tampa Bay’ honoree by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

‘One Tampa Bay’ is a Tampa Bay Business Journal award that honors nonprofit organizations and for-profit companies for their philanthropic efforts. This year’s class features 17 corporate philanthropy honorees and 21 nonprofit organizations out of over 220 nominations.

Stepping in to fill critical voids, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA transitioned its Y facilities to provide emergency relief care for 1,534 children of medical personnel, first responders and other essential workers during the initial months of the pandemic. In doing so, the Y was able to provide over 308,800 hours of safe fun and 15,440 healthy meals to children in partnership with local school districts.

Together with Feeding Tampa Bay and other community organizations, Ys across Tampa Bay served more than 70,000 meals to families in need, provided 1,104 baby care essentials and gave 753 cloth masks to community members in need.

Y staff reached out to nearly 8,000 senior members to prevent social isolation and lift their spirits. The YMCA team also produced virtual resources to help community members stay active, healthy and connected in their own home.

Additionally, blood drives hosted at YMCAs across Tampa Bay have positively impacted 2,637 lives so far. Furthermore, the Ys conducted 1,678 virtual reading and Early Head Start sessions to help students stay on track.

“For more than a century, the Y and the Tampa Bay community have made it through many challenging times together. Historically, the Y has played important roles in helping our community endure during times of uncertainty and societal strain. The current COVID-19 pandemic is another challenge that none of us will soon forget,” said Matt Mitchell, president and CEO of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA. “We are fortunate to have the support of our neighboring Ys, community partners, donors and staff to find ways to use our resources to offer solutions to social voids.”

