Each Thanksgiving, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA (the Y), holds a Thanksgiving run called Goody Goody Turkey Gobble. This year, the Y will hold the race virtually from Sunday to Saturday, November 22-28.

Runners/walkers are encouraged to choose a route in their own neighborhood, run at their local YMCA or discover a new trail while visiting relatives.

“It will not be the same start and finish line in downtown Tampa, but families can still go outside and run together. The virtual event concept puts more emphasis on the cause and gives runners a greater sense of purpose,” said Matt Mitchell, Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA president and CEO. “It is the perfect time to be thankful for good health and spend time with our loved ones,” added Mitchell.

Dave Boyle, executive director of YMCA Camp Cristina, is an avid runner. Boyle said, “Like so many others, the lifting of the quarantine restrictions was like the start of a new year. All the time indoors during late spring and summer had not been kind to my waistline, so I made a resolution to get back in shape.”

“I decided to run the Y’s Goody Goody Turkey Gobble on Thanksgiving morning. At first, the idea of a virtual 5K seemed strange to me. Part of running events is the community feel of people doing the same thing. But then, I realized that community was not just there on race day,” he added.

Registered participants have a full week to complete the challenge and receive some swag, like a special edition 2020 T-shirt and finisher medals.

Registration is open until November 28. The donation to participate is $29 for individuals or $110 for a family of four.

The annual event has been a source of fundraising for local cancer survivors and their families for the past five years. The event has raised more than $296,000. All proceeds support LIVESTRONG at the Y. LIVESTRONG is a 12-week program offered at no cost to cancer survivors. It provides a safe, supportive environment where they can participate in physical and social activities.

To learn more and to register for the Goody Goody Turkey Gobble, please visit

https://endurancecui.active.com/event-reg/select-race?e=72231954.