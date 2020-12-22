AdventHealth has introduced an online scheduling tool, InQuickER, to create a more convenient experience for ER patients.

With it, you can book online and wait in the comfort and safety of your home. Patients with non-life or limb-threatening emergencies can now reserve a treatment time online before arriving to the emergency room at AdventHealth Brandon ER, a hospital department of AdventHealth Tampa.

For non-life-threatening emergencies, visit GetInQuickER.com on your desktop computer or mobile device to see available appointment times. Once you find an available time that fits with your schedule, click to reserve the treatment time and complete a brief secure form with your information. You will immediately receive a confirmation with directions and details regarding your visit. At your arrival, a team of ER experts will be ready and waiting for you.

“I was very pleased with how smooth everything went. The staff were very pleasant and supportive of the online scheduling. I did not even know about this until I went to the website to see how long the wait was,” said an AdventHealth InQuickER patient.

At the new AdventHealth Brandon ER, patients can expect its dedicated staff and experienced physicians to leap into action as quickly, compassionately and skillfully as possible. It’ll be there to give its patients the best possible emergency medical care—24 hours a day, every day of the year.

When you go to AdventHealth Brandon ER, you automatically have important benefits. It is part of AdventHealth’s connected network of care, which is the largest health system in Florida. This means you have access to all the services and specialty care offered at AdventHealth hospitals. With emergency care close to home, along with its greater system of skilled experts, you can be assured that you’ll have the care you need, when you need it.

The new freestanding, 24-hour AdventHealth Brandon ER opened earlier this year in February and offers full-service emergency care.

To learn more about InQuickER, visit GetInQuickER.com.