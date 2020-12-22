It is no wonder Brandon Auto Services is going strong after nearly 50 years in the business. Owners Steve Holland and Ken Anderson are passionate and knowledgeable about all things automotive. Plus, they believe in giving customers choices so they can get back on the road without breaking the bank.

In addition to general repairs, engines/transmissions repairs, collision repair and tire services, Brandon Auto Services works hard to purchase damaged or used vehicles so it can recycle parts. This is a critical portion of the automotive supply chain. Customers get options and valuable metals like steel, aluminum and plastic can be recycled and kept out of landfills.

Holland explained what sets it apart: “I think growing up in the community and doing honest work is really the main thing. We give options to the consumer; we can do used parts, new factory OEM parts or recycled OEM parts. Customers can choose how their vehicles are repaired.”

Holland went on to give an example of a customer whose vehicle needed collision repair, but did not have the ability to go past a certain budget.

“We fixed the door, but we did not repaint at the customer’s request. We have the ability to do that because we have the salvage yard, and we have a comparable part in stock in most cases,” he said.

Recently, the Automotive Recyclers Association honored Holland with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Holland was grateful and excited, saying, “It’s pretty awesome because it’s a national association. People from all over the world are part of this. A lot of people deserve it, and I feel lucky to get it.”

Born in Tampa and raised in Brandon, automotive work is in his bloodline. His father owned one of the first body shops in the 60s. This award is validation for a lifetime of commitment to his craft and an ongoing promise to the customer for quality service and selection.

Brandon Auto Services is located at 3161 E. S.R. 60 in Valrico. For more information, visit www.brandonautoservices.com or call 651-2288.