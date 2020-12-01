December is always a busy time for Bikes For Christ, but this year the need is even greater with the fallout caused by COVID-19.

Donations are scarce and more people are out of work because of the pandemic. On top of that, there is a national shortage of bicycles due to the fact people were forced to be safe at home and rediscovered their love of cycling, either dusting off their old bikes and getting them serviced for self-use or going out and buying new ones.

Bikes For Christ currently partners with more than 50 organizations in the Tampa Bay area by supplying bicycles as transportation to the clients with whom these agencies work. Its main focus is veterans trying to overcome hardships, underprivileged children and anyone who is in need and is trying to climb out of the grips of poverty or the situation they are in.

Along with every bike it gives out, it also provides a Gospel of John, as it wants that individual to know that Christ cares for and loves them.

“As we go into the holiday season this year, we know the need is greater than usual,” said Founder Pat Simmons. “We always try to have a specific organization or need that we try to target and this year we are focusing on the increased need for bicycles by our partner agencies to assist those affected by job loss and such because of COVID-19.”

At this time, Bikes For Christ is asking the public for donations of good, used bicycles in adult sizes.

“Eighty-five percent of the orders our partner organizations place is for men’s bicycles and those are always the greatest need,” Simmons said.

Bikes do not have to be perfect, but they do want them to be as close to rideable condition as possible. That way repairs can be done quicker and they can be in the hands and feet of the individuals who need them sooner. Monetary donations are always greatly appreciated as well.

To learn more or to make a donation, visit www.Bikes4Christ.com.