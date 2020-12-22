A group of local residents helped their businesses and a local charity last month.

Brandon Biz Pros, a self-governed leads referral group, strives to provide a collective sales team for their members where they can learn from, support and help each other grow.

“Brandon Biz Pros was born out of a small group of Brandon Chamber members that got together and started the group in March of 2019,” said Brandon Biz Pro Chairperson David Thornton. “We collect dues to cover expenses but rarely spend what we collect. Our leftover money is donated to local causes or charities.”

The local charity that recently received $750 from the group was Family Promise of Hillsborough County.

“Edwina Reddick of Family Promise and I both served as ambassadors of the Brandon Chamber together,” Thornton said. “We donated $300 for her organization and we also gave her a paid membership. Our group also donated another $300, which went to Mark Oliver of Specially Fit.”

Family Promise of Greater Brandon was incorporated in 2010 as an affiliate of Family Promise. The group opened the doors of a day center in 2014 to serve homeless children and their families in the Greater Brandon area. The goal was to empower homeless families to obtain affordable housing and a state of lasting independence. To date, it has helped over 35 families attain their goal of sustainable housing.

Early in 2017, its board of directors made a decision to change its name to Family Promise of Hillsborough County as it more accurately encompassed the area it serves. The organization has been able to assist homeless families from all of Hillsborough County as well as partner with the county on services it offers to its guests.

Every year, Brandon Biz Pros invites local charities to come pitch their groups for donations, and Family Promise of Hillsborough County has been a regular attendee.

“Family Promise has consistently answered the call,” Thornton said. “With many people losing their jobs and having their rent deferred, we felt that Family Promise needed all the help they could get. While we could only offer $750 this year, many of us wished it were more.”

Brandon Biz Pros meets weekly every Friday morning online from 8:45-10 a.m. If you are interested in joining the group, contact Thornton at dthornton@abcnetfl.com to get added to the email contact list.