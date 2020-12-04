The Brandon Chamber of Commerce is bringing Brandon businesswomen together with the Inspire! Women Who Lead luncheon. Tickets for the event, held on Thursday, December 10 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Regent, start at $45 and include programming and lunch.

Speakers include Dr. Martha Ducatel, general dentist and owner of Healthy Bodies Dental Center; Captain Stacie Molina with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Tina Blount, community pastor of ARISE Church; and Carey Cox, director of marketing and brand strategy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lennise Jackson-Germany, owner and founder of Livy O’s Catering, will kick off the event with her story and a pump-up song. Bernadette Pello, 2020 chairman of the board and president of Livingstone Academy, will be moderating the event.

“After the year we’ve had, it’s nice to have this event to look forward to. The Brandon area has a lot of amazing businesswomen and this event only scratches the surface. I’m happy to be moderating the program with such strong women leaders in our community,” Pello said.

Brittany Walsh, director of operations, added, “Our community is full of success stories and it’s the chamber’s job to share and celebrate these stories. Our panel is unique as it highlights both local Brandon and regional Hillsborough business leaders. This event is a great opportunity to bring our members and the Brandon community together to hear from these four inspiring women.”

Event sponsors include ARISE Church, Legends Escape Rooms, Livingstone Academy and Rasmussen College. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated 60 years in the community of offering businesses the opportunity to join together through membership to connect and collaborate.

The group offers events, councils and committees and regular programs with the goal of helping members grow professionally, enlarge their business footprint and contribute to the Brandon community.

The chamber is located at 1463 Oakfield Dr., Ste. 134 in Brandon.

To learn more or to purchase event tickets, visit brandonchamber.com or call 689-1221.