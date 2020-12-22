Earlier this month, the Alafia River Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), presented the group’s annual Community Service Award to Cheryl Hicks, founder and executive director of Hope for Her.

Hope for Her, a local nonprofit, supports women experiencing crisis and trauma by providing essentials such as housing, childcare, food, clothing and more to address the needs of these women and their children. Hope for Her works one-on-one with women to restore their confidence and self-worth by identifying needs, creating plans to address them and staying with the families for as long as needed.

Cheryl Hicks opened this important center for women in 2003. In its very first year, Hope for Her and the dedicated team of volunteers assisted 100 women and their families who had nowhere else to turn.

Last year, over 300 women found employment through its program, 1,200 women received one-on-one support and the center received over 3,600 calls for help and support. More than 45,000 families have had their lives restored since Hope for Her opened their doors.

Alafia River Chapter DAR Community Service Chairman Glenda Thurow awarded the DAR Community Service Award pin and a certificate to Hicks for her service to the community. Each year, this committee searches for outstanding community members to recognize and thank for their service to our local community.

DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical, volunteer women’s service organization with over 185,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the world. Any woman age 18 years and older—regardless of race, religion or ethnic background—who can prove her lineal descent from patriots of the American Revolution is eligible to join the DAR.

If you are interested in learning more about the Alafia River Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, email ARCRegistrar201921@gmail.com.