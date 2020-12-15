Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on December 15, 2020.
Since December 14 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (52 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 25 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach having 11 new cases, Seffner having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having eight new cases, Lithia having six new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having five new cases.
There were three less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, December 14: 4,523 cases
Riverview, December 15: 4,575↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, December 14: 3,830 cases
Brandon, December 15: 3,855↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, December 14: 1,880 cases
Ruskin, December 15: 1,889↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, December 14: 1,344 cases
Wimauma, December 15: 1,352↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, December 14: 1,982 cases
Valrico, December 15: 1,994↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, December 14: 667 cases
Sun City Center, December 15: 675↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, December 14: 659 cases
Apollo Beach, December 15: 670↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, December 14: 1,003 cases
Seffner, December 15: 1,013↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, December 14: 793 cases
Gibsonton, December 15: 798↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, December 14: 800 cases
Lithia, December 15: 806↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, December 14: 803 cases
Dover, December 15: 808↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
December 14: 18,205
December 15: 18,356
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
December 14: 65,499
December 15: 65,991
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
December 14: 1,115,446
December 15: 1,124,742
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
December 14: 999
December 15: 996
Total deaths of Florida residents:
December 14: 20,003
December 15: 20,082
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)