Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on December 15, 2020.

Since December 14 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (52 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 25 new cases, Valrico having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach having 11 new cases, Seffner having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Wimauma and Sun City Center each having eight new cases, Lithia having six new cases and Gibsonton and Dover each having five new cases.

There were three less deaths reported than yesterday in Hillsborough County, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, December 14: 4,523 cases

Riverview, December 15: 4,575↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, December 14: 3,830 cases

Brandon, December 15: 3,855↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, December 14: 1,880 cases

Ruskin, December 15: 1,889↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, December 14: 1,344 cases

Wimauma, December 15: 1,352↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, December 14: 1,982 cases

Valrico, December 15: 1,994↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, December 14: 667 cases

Sun City Center, December 15: 675↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, December 14: 659 cases

Apollo Beach, December 15: 670↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, December 14: 1,003 cases

Seffner, December 15: 1,013↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, December 14: 793 cases

Gibsonton, December 15: 798↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, December 14: 800 cases

Lithia, December 15: 806↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, December 14: 803 cases

Dover, December 15: 808↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

December 14: 18,205

December 15: 18,356

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

December 14: 65,499

December 15: 65,991

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

December 14: 1,115,446

December 15: 1,124,742

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

December 14: 999

December 15: 996

Total deaths of Florida residents:

December 14: 20,003

December 15: 20,082

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

