Edited by Jenny Bennett

Cali Cafe Celebrates Grand Reopening

Cali Cafe in Riverview opened its doors on January 9. Shortly after its grand opening, the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, which resulted in the shutdown of restaurants and cafes. With the Riverview community slowly reopening, it celebrated its grand reopening with much confidence and great goals for the future.

Cali Cafe specializes in Colombian fare. It serves pastries, breads and savory snacks produced every morning by their personal chef, who has over 50 years of experience. Cali Cafe is also known for its Colombian coffee that is exported directly from Colombia to its store.

Cali Cafe is located at 10010 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview, behind Kazbor’s Grille & Bar. For more information, visit https://calicafe-coffeeshop.business.site/, and you can reach it by calling 871-0791.

Brandon Regional Hospital Now Offers Alternative To Long-Term Blood Thinners

Brandon Regional Hospital is pleased to announce that the first hospital in Hillsborough County to offer the latest alternative to long-term blood thinner medications with a newly designed left atrial appendage closure device.

A first-of-its-kind, the device is a proven alternative to blood thinners for stroke risk reduction in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

Phoenix House Florida Supports Those Struggling With Substance Use

COVID-19 has disrupted routines, created the loss of in-person support meetings and counseling and forced the collapse of other support structures, all of which increase the risk of relapse and overdose. The forced isolation is especially dangerous to those struggling with addiction and recovery.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates that drug overdoses have increased 30-40 percent since the initial outbreak of the virus. Phoenix House Florida is proud to support those struggling with substance use by providing outpatient and residential services.

For more information on the services Phoenix House Florida provides, call 328-3960 or visit www.phoenixfl.org.

Herzing University Opens Nursing-Focused Campus In Tampa

Herzing University, an accredited, private, nonprofit institution with locations in seven states, announced it will open a new campus in Tampa in early 2021. Herzing’s Tampa campus will offer several nursing programs and pathways that are modeled after the programs at the school’s Orlando campus.

The new campus will be at 3632 Queen Palm Dr. in Tampa. The more-than-30,000 sq. ft. campus will feature modern classrooms and common areas as well as state-of-the-art nursing skills labs and simulation learning technology.

Enrollment is open immediately, with general education courses beginning in January 2021 and core nursing classes starting later in the year.

For more information about Herzing University – Tampa, visit www.herzing.edu/tampa or email tpa-info@herzing.edu.

N Zone Sports SouthShore Opens Winter Registration

N Zone Sports, provider of the ultimate experience in non-contact youth sports, has opened its registration for the winter 2021 season, which will start on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The league is open for children of ages 3-17 and includes flag football, soccer and cheerleading. N Zone Sports encourages your child to get out and play.

Visit https://nzonesports.com/southshore/about or call 677-6826 to find out more.

Image 360 Mobile Advertising Can Bring Holiday Cheer

Image 360 is Tampa Bay’s premier LED digital mobile advertising truck company. The digital mobile billboard trucks bring innovation and excitement along with the newest technology to any advertising campaign. It is the solution to ensure that you reach the widest audience for your event or campaign, whether it’s an advertisement, concert, conference or fundraising drive.

At this time of year, it can also be used to bring holiday cheer to any event or to help celebrate. The screens can be used to play holiday movies, music or family pictures, including outside the homes of loved ones who have been socially distancing.

For more information on Image 360 mobile digital billboards, visit www.image360yborcity.com or call 800-7446.

Align Right Realty Riverview Celebrates First Anniversary

Align Right Realty Riverview just celebrated its first anniversary at its office at 11962 Balm Riverview Rd. Align Right Realty Riverview is a full-service real estate brokerage whose goal is to align every customer with the right home, right realtor and right brokerage.

Lisa Tackus, owner/broker of Align Right Realty Riverview, has lived in the area for over 20 years and is an active community member within ECHO, Rodgers Middle School and her community HOA.

For more information, visit https://alignrightriverview.com/ or call 310-2333.

Pamper Yourself At CJ Aesthetics

Chelsea Johnson is the owner of CJ Aesthetics in Riverview and is a licensed aesthetician with over 20 years of experience and advanced training in chemical peels, dermaplaning, dermalinfusion and microneedling.

Johnson is dedicated to making flawless skin possible with medical-grade treatments, and as a mother of three boys, she knows the importance of achieving amazing results but also the feeling of being pampered.

Chelsea loves to educate clients and help them feel comfortable with individualized programs that bring out the best in their appearance as well as their overall skin health.

CJ Aesthetics is located at 12950 U.S. Hwy. 301, Ste. 137 in Riverview and is open by appointment only. Visit cjaesthetic.com to view the services she provides and to make an appointment or call 269-365-3359.

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen Opens In Riverview

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen recently opened at 12926 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview and celebrated with a ribbon-cutting attended by the founders of the Mandola’s fast-casual concept, Damian and Trina Mandola, and close family members and friends.

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is an authentic Italian grocery and eatery that exudes great food, a bustling atmosphere and warm hospitality.

For more information, visit https://mandolas.com/ or call 755-3587.

A Party 2 Remember Celebrates 16-Year Anniversary

A Party 2 Remember is a traveling business specializing in a variety of quality bounce houses and inflatable rentals for children’s parties and all types of family-friendly events. No event is too big or too small.

A Party 2 Remember is reliable, prompt and professional, and its equipment is cleaned and sanitized after each use. Along with inflatables, A Party 2 Remember now also offers table and chair rentals, characters and entertainers as well as outdoor movies.

For more information, visit www.aparty2remember.net or call 225-2622.

Business Retreat For Women

Local author and entrepreneur Shannon Carlton invites you to spend a weekend with women entrepreneurs for her annual Business Vision Board Retreat. From Friday-Sunday, January 15-17, time will be dedicated to growing businesses together and rediscovering your visions for your professional lives.

Time will be spent creating systems, processes and content, as well as diving deep to find your value proposition and new ways to better your life. A mastermind session will give you the opportunity to bring your challenges to the group and get input from the other minds in the room.

After the sessions, you will create your vision board with all the fantastic things you have learned, and finally, Sunday morning will be spent learning to create healthy rituals and implement healthy habits so that you walk into 2021 with a FUEL-filled (fulfilling, uncomplicated, exciting and lucrative) business.

For more information and the application, visit https://www.shannoncarlton.com/business-vision-board-retreat/.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology Updates Office

Southwest Florida Rheumatology is excited to announce its newly renovated and upgraded Riverview office at 11954 Boyette Rd. The space has been redesigned to promote a calm, therapeutic environment for patient care.

It is also pleased to introduce its clinical team of registered nurses, Jennifer and Raquel, at both the Riverview and Sun City Center locations, who will be using their years of experience to provide outstanding infusion and outpatient rheumatology experiences.

To schedule an appointment, call 672-2243. Visit swflrheum.com for more information.

D&L Insurance Makes Office Family-Friendly For Staff

D&L Insurance in Ruskin recently made some changes to its office to make it more family-friendly and to help meet the demands of our ever-changing world. It added a ‘classroom’ area where their staff can bring their kids to work with them, and babies are welcome too. This keeps the parents working and the children supported with school work.

D&L Insurance has policies for auto, homeowners, commercial, ATV and motorcycles. It makes sure that the policy will match your needs and budget, so you can depend on it to find the perfect fit.

For additional information or a quote, call the office at 641-8331 or visit dandlinsurance.com.

New Riverview Location Wendy’s Restaurant Opens

A brand-new Wendy’s location just opened at 3906 S. U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview on November 14. To celebrate, the first 100 cars who made a purchase in the drive-through received a coupon book to redeem for a free breakfast sandwich every week for a year.

The restaurant was built using an innovative interior and exterior design which is part of an ongoing effort to provide an enhanced customer experience.

“Not only will we serve up the most delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner, the contemporary look and feel of the restaurant is sure to bring customers back time and time again,” said Kevin Zarcone, director of area operations for Wendy’s.