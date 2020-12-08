Brian Wilson’s passion for fishing is evident in his personal and professional life. He loves teaching people to fish and being out on the water. After moving to Apollo Beach in 2017 with his wife, Dr. Jennifer Wilson, they made sure to buy a house on a canal.

Then, when the opportunity arose, he became co-owner of Bait and Tackle of Apollo Beach. Now, Brian can add ‘published author’ to his repertoire, and you can bet the book is fishing-related.

“We both grew up fishing,” Brian said as he reflected on his time fishing in Anna Maria with his grandparents; he and his wife still enjoy casting a line together as adults. “It’s special to us.”

For that reason, when his cousin’s family moved to the area, Brian and Jennifer take their godson, Cam, out to their dock, especially at night when the green dock’s light illuminates a special friend, a large, green snook.

“He’s in the same spot every single night, and we all decided we needed to name him,” Brian explained. “We picked the name Clyde.”

Cam’s love for Clyde inspired Brian to write Clyde’s Corner for his godson’s first birthday. He and Jennifer then had the book illustrated and bound as a special present. When friends and family read the book, they knew it was something special. With their encouragement, Brian decided to explore publication.

In Clyde’s Corner, readers meet Clyde and his best friend, Warner. The two little fish go off on an adventure away from the safety of their dock for the very first time. When they get lost, they have to rely on help from Clyde’s dad to return home. It is a story of friendship, of facing your fears and of finding help from family.

Brian is even working on the second book in what will now become a series, Clyde Counts to Ten, where Clyde will learn to count an assortment of undersea items local to Apollo Beach habitats.

Clyde’s Corner is a great stocking stuffer or bedtime story for any occasion. Copies are available for purchase on Amazon. To connect with Brian, you can reach him via email at wilsonsaltlife@gmail.com. He also has copies of his book available at Bait and Tackle of Apollo Beach, open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily and located at 6040 N. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach.