The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin has remained strong and resilient throughout all that 2020 has brought to arts organizations. The group recently renamed the Firehouse Pub to Firehouse Center Stage. The Firehouse Center Stage will continue to offer the community a great venue to see fabulous local talent in a safe and limited capacity venue.

“We have adjusted to a new way of bringing people together; our ‘Firehouse Pub’ brand does not fit any longer,” said Chris Bredbenner, executive director of the Firehouse Cultural Center.

“Our music and comedy series grew to be immensely popular, the sold-out audiences we were experiencing on Friday and Saturday nights in our black box theater are a thing of the past for the foreseeable future. Due to COVID-19, large gatherings cannot occur. While ‘pubs’ were not allowed to operate, we were not offering a bar-like setting, but an intimate space to enjoy music, comedy, theater, spoken word and so much more,” explained Bredbenner.

With the rebranding, the Firehouse Cultural Center will continue to provide entertainment to the community.

“We are safely offering something more,” said Bredbenner.

“You might think, ‘how can less be more?’ When so many artists, musicians and comediennes do not have venues to perform in, we have gone above and beyond. We offer bistro tables with one, two, three or four guests. This ability to be socially distanced has proven to be an incredible boost to the excitement and atmosphere as the entertainers pour their hearts into their performances. They are so happy to be in person with an audience,” added Bredbenner.

The Firehouse Center Stage will close out its 2020 season with comedy, music and theater.

On Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m., the community can be entertained by the smooth sounds of the Valerie Gillespie Holiday Jazz Ensemble.

On Friday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m., the community can enjoy some great comedy featuring local talent, Lou Angelwolf.

On Saturday, December 19, the Firehouse Cultural Center will partner with Macbeth and Cheese to bring a staged reading of A Christmas Story to the Firehouse Center Stage. You can catch this holiday classic in two performances. A matinee at 3:30 p.m. will be offered along with an evening performance at 7 p.m.

For more information on the Firehouse Center Stage and to reserve tickets, call 645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.