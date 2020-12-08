By Jason Blanchard

As the holidays quickly approach, you may find yourself wondering what to get that golfer on your list. Since the pandemic, an increased interest in the game of golf has emerged as a safe outdoor activity where one can easily socially distance. It may be that your loved one or friend may now have a new or restored love of the game.

The great thing about a golf-related gift is that it has become very easy to go online and choose from hundreds of ideas. Here are some great options that will be perfect for your golfer.

Most local golf clubs offer gift cards that can be used for anything at the course, such as golf, food, drinks or merchandise from the proshop and can usually be purchased on the club’s website. Purchasing these gift cards supports local businesses and gives the golfer in your life a gift they can use all year long.

If you aren’t sure what course your golfer frequents or if they tend to play at multiple courses, you can find gift cards through online tee time reservation companies like GolfNow or TeeOff.com that allow them to purchase rounds at various courses in the area.

If you want a gift that the entire family can enjoy, consider a trip to Topgolf in Brandon. Topgolf is a family-friendly option for novice and skilled golfers alike and can prove to be a great time for everyone.

For that more serious golfer or a beginner, you may consider getting them a lesson or a package of golf lessons so they can improve their game. All local clubs have PGA Professionals on staff that are happy to offer lesson certificates.

Online, there are thousands of golf-related websites to purchase anything from new golf clubs to novelty golf socks and accessories for your special golfer. If you don’t know what to choose, consider a gift card from one of these online retailers and give them the opportunity to add to their golf wardrobe or stuff their bag with golf balls. Sites like rockbottomgolf.com, tgw.com and golflocker.com all have expansive selections.

We hope this holiday season brings you many birdies and straight drives. If you still need some help with holiday gifts, please feel free to reach out to me at golfguyosprey@gmail.com.