For our family, Christmas is Jesus’ birthday and it had always been important to me to find meaningful ways to incorporate this with my children when they were young. Of course, Christmas is normally a magical time for children with thoughts of Santa visiting, new presents, candy canes and Christmas lights.

It’s so important to use this season to be intentional with your time with the children during the holidays. As much as I love Christmas, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of it all and lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas. Christmas symbolizes the day that God sent his son to be born on earth. This is surely worth celebrating.

So, take the time this season with some of the books below and their activities to make Christmas even more meaningful this December—one day at a time.



Bake through the Bible at Christmas

By Susie Bentley-Taylor, Bekah Moore

This book helps parents explore the Christmas story with their children while having fun cooking together. Each of the 12 stories includes a cooking activity, along with questions to discuss while cooking. With clear, illustrated recipes, you don’t have to be a good cook to enjoy this book—just ready to have some fun as you bake through the Bible at Christmas.



A Better Than Anything Christmas

By Barbara Reaoch

Find 10 minutes a day to read a devotional together and get your family excited about Jesus this December. Each of the 25 daily entries includes a Scripture passage from the gospels to read, reflection questions, an explanation, age-appropriate applications, journaling space and a suggested prayer. This is a perfect book to celebrate the Christmas season.



The 25 Days of Christmas: A Family Devotional to Help You Celebrate Jesus

By James Merritt

This is a unique Advent devotional that helps families experience richer joy by discovering what the holiday is really about. Each two-page spread features a short story to read aloud, a Scripture verse and a fun and easy family activity to remind you of what you learned that day. This beautifully illustrated book will be a keepsake to use every year and eventually hand down to your children as they start their own holiday family traditions.



The Way to the Manger: A Family Advent Devotional

By Jeff Land, Abbey Land

The Way to the Manger is a 25-day family Advent devotional that engages families with devotions, family activities, crafts, an Advent wreath guide as well as a journaling section to record your favorite Christmas memories. Sure to become a keepsake that is revisited year after year, this book walks through the themes of hope, love, joy and peace with discussions and activities for families to enjoy together.