Scripture Sweets, Chocolates For All Occasions

Scripture Sweets is a chocolate treat to give as a gift while introducing biblical principles. The scriptures change depending upon the occasion or holiday, such as Christmas, Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries or Valentine’s Day.

Shelley Obilam, Scripture Sweets founder, came up with the idea while searching for ways to reach her Sunday school classes.

“I wanted to find a creative way to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with my students,” said Shelley. “I figured that turning down a Scripture by refusing to eat a chocolate bar would be rare.”

As a novice entrepreneur, Obilam’s story of creating Scripture Sweets is a testament to her faith. She was served many, many noes. Through determination and tedious research, she discovered chocolate manufacturers who could make custom, high-quality chocolate bars with specialized wrappings.

Christmas is a great time for giving someone a ‘Scripture’ treat to your loved ones for enjoyment with the intent to spread God’s word and His message of love. For more information, visit www.scripturesweets.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chocolateforalloccassions/.

Florida State Football Coach Recovers From COVID-19

Former Florida State Seminoles Head Coach Bobby Bowden recently recovered from COVID-19 and thanked his friends, family and fans for their prayers and support.

“I want to thank all the many, many people who were thinking of and praying for me over the last few weeks. I just went through a battle with COVID-19 and God just wasn’t ready to take me home yet to be with him,” said Bowden.

Bowden, who turned 91 in November, went on to talk about his treatment, saying that he had an opportunity in America to be treated where in other countries he may not have been.

“I had the opportunity to be treated for COVID-19 with drugs to include Remdesivir. At the age of 91, in many other countries, I might not have been treated. In America, I was.”

In the statement, he wrote that his biggest priorities in life are God and family, saying, “I have always said that the only thing you can take to heaven with you is your kids, and for 71 years of marriage, Ann and I have tried to live our lives and share our Christian faith with them so that, one day, we will all be there together.”

Bowden has been the Seminoles coach for 34 years and is ranked number two on the college victories list with 357 victories. His teams also won two state championships in 1993 and 1999.

Texas Boy Raced To Get 100,000 Meals To Needy People

North Texas fifth grader Orion Jean is a young boy with a big heart. He was on a mission to give out 100,000 meals to those in need by Thanksgiving. “I’m asking everyone to join me in a race to kindness,” Jean said. “This has been a rough year for everybody, and now it’s more important than ever to show support and love to anyone who needs it.”

His mission created a platform that allowed people from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Dallas, Texas to donate a packed meal at a drop-off point which could contain bottled water, fruit, tuna/an applesauce cup, a granola bar and a positive message.

And this isn’t the first time that Jean has contributed to society, he also has taken part in the Think Kindness National Speech Contest where “The question,” he noted in his winning entry, “is how can kindness change a nation?”

The young boy gave an answer that struck a chord with the judges.

“The difficult situations impacting our world has shown us that kindness is more important now than ever before,” he said. “We’ve heard about the families hurting from this pandemic, the communities suffering injustice and the people being over virtual learning. … We could really use a big hug right now. And that’s just it. Kindness is like spreading hugs around the world to those who need it and those who might not even know they need it.”

Jean received the first prize of $500, which he used on the Race to 500 Toys drive where, after collecting hundreds of donations, toys were distributed to grateful hospitalized kids in the Dallas area. To find out more about children helping others, visit Facebook and search for ‘Kindness Crusaders.’

More Than 196,000 Sign Petition To Bring The Peanuts Holiday Classics Back To Network TV

Apple just made a move that left hundreds of thousands of people in a flurry of emotions. WildBrain Studios, a partial owner of Charles Schulz’s Peanuts cartoon series, announced that Apple TV was going to have exclusive rights to all the classic holiday shows that have been on television for 50 years.

The move was met by pushback and even caused some to create petitions. A petition on Change.org urged the studio to bring the iconic childhood classics back to network television. The petition, which garnered more than 196,000 signatures, states that Apple TV claiming the iconic Peanuts holiday movies leaves many in the dark, unable to watch them the way they have been able to for 50 years.

The movies in question include It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas. The fourth one has the iconic scene where Linus recites the gospel message from the Bible.

The petition is trying to reach 200,000 signatures and the authors hope it’ll have Apple change its decision and let the people watch Charlie Brown’s holiday specials the way they always have. To sign the petition, visit www.change.org and search for ‘WildBrain Studios.’