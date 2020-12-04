Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Cute Kitten Calendars Help Save Lives

Local animal charity A Kitten Place has just launched a cute calendar for 2021 featuring cats and kittens that they have saved over the past year. A Kitten Place specializes in rescuing the cats and kittens in most need and nurses them back to health.

Barry White, a kitten, was found laying in a gutter and was unable to move due to extreme malnutrition. Due to A Kitten Place’s diligent care and unwillingness to give up on him, Barry slowly improved and is now a beautiful, young cat enjoying life with his new owners.

Calendars are $20 and can be purchased by emailing akittenplace@gmail.com to place an order. All proceeds directly benefit the charity.

For additional information on A Kitten Place or to view any of its adoptable cats or kittens, please visit akittenplace.org.

Kid Entrepreneur Expo And Holiday Market Presented By Tampa Bay HEAT

The Tampa Bay HEAT is presenting a Holiday Market and Mini Merchants Kid Entrepreneur Expo on Saturday, December 5 from 9 a.m-1 p.m. The market will be held at 1010 E. Brandon Blvd. in the Grace Bible Church parking lot.

This is a great holiday event with lots of home made crafts, baked goods and other items available from both adult and kid vendors. Admission is free.

Bloomingdale High School Presents Holiday Under The Stars

The Bloomingdale High School music department will be presenting Holiday Under the Stars on Thursday, December 10 at 6 p.m. in the Bloomingdale High School football stadium. Students from Bloomingdale High School Band, Chorus, Orchestra and Crimson Guard are all excited to have the opportunity to showcase their talents for their families, friends and community.

There will also be vendors to help get your Christmas shopping done and purchase swag from the music department. This is a free event and is sure to be lots of fun. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Jewelry To The Rescue Shopping Event

Keel Farms is excited to host a fun jewelry event to raise money for Community Pet Project. The idea is that you bring a piece of jewelry that you no longer wear or pay a $5 entry fee, you then get to shop from the jewelry items that are there.

Gift wrapping services and door prizes will also be available. All proceeds will go to Community Pet Project.

The event will be held on Sunday, December 6 from 11:30 a.m. at Keel Farms on 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City.

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Makes Halloween A Treat For Hospitalized Kids

Halloween is a day that most kids look forward to, a day to dress up, play pretend and, of course, trick-or-treat. When children are hospitalized during the holiday, their expectations remain the same, which is why each year the Child Life team at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital organizes a day of fun-filled activities for patients.

Because of the additional safety measures in place due to COVID-19, the Child Life team switched things up this year and hosted a reverse trick-or-treat with doctors, nurses and other caregivers delivering treats to patients in their hospital rooms.

“Being able to celebrate Halloween while in hospital brings about some normalcy, which is truly important for our patients and their families,” said Child Life Team Supervisor Hadley Trull.

Patients were also able to choose from dozens of Halloween costumes and participated in a virtual, Halloween-themed bingo.

Bubbles’ Holiday Drive-Thru

The Learning Experience of FishHawk invites you to join it for a bright holiday celebration with Santa. Put on your favorite festive attire, write a letter to the North Pole and hand deliver it to Santa himself.

The free drive-through event will take place on Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at The Learning Experience of FishHawk on 16232 Bayberry Glen Dr. in Lithia.

Home Is Where The Heart Is Holiday Stroll Goes Virtual

A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay will be having its 15th annual Home is Where the Heart Is Holiday Stroll event on Thursday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Things will be a little different this year, as the event is going virtual so you can spend the evening with it from the comfort of your own home.

This special evening will include experiences provided by local Executive Chef Michael Buttacavoli from the award-winning restaurant Cena, Mixologist Roger McQueen from CW’s Gin Joint and Sommelier Krista Marie Schultz. Together, everyone will create decadent drinks, taste fabulous cuisine and ring in the season while helping our community’s most vulnerable children.

Sponsorships start at $500 and all items will be delivered locally prior to the evening. Tickets for the event are $25. Call Samantha Mellen, development director of A Kid’s Place, at 381-3839 or email her at smellen@akidsplacetb.org for more information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities.