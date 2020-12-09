A group of Riverview residents fought bad weather to raise money and awareness to fight breast cancer last month.

The Triple Creek community, located on Balm Riverview Rd., hosted a two-day, family-friendly breast cancer event to honor survivors and raise funds to fight the disease.

Organized by residents, including Amanda Whitman and Sabrina Traeger-Carlton, the event raised more than $1,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) despite bad weather.

“I helped organize this event with a few other women to honor my loved ones who have battled with breast cancer,” said Whitman. “I am motivated to help raise awareness for survivors and ones who are fighting through and who have lost the fight.”

Approximately 50 people braved the weather to enjoy activities like a one-mile walk with honorary lighted bags and a 5K followed by a small cocktail celebration. The event kicked off with local survivors speaking about their experiences with the disease and attendees were able to enjoy food from BBQ Time and Uncle Louie G’s. There was also music, a raffle and other vendors and activities for the whole family.

Whitman hopes to make it an annual event.

“We are very happy that we raised more than $1,000 for Breast Cancer Research Foundation,” she said. “People still attended happily with their umbrellas and rain coats. We hope for next year to have nicer weather and a bigger turnout.”

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to achieving prevention and a cure for breast cancer. The charity provides critical funding for cancer research worldwide to fuel advances in tumor biology, genetics, prevention, treatment, metastasis and survivorship.

BCRF is recognized as one of the most financially efficient nonprofits in the country and its website states that it is the highest-rated breast cancer charity in the U.S.

Donations for the event have closed, but anyone interested in learning more or donating to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation should visit www.bcrf.org.

To learn more about Triple Creek, visit triplecreekcommunity.com.