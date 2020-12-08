Hillsborough County Aging Services is doing what it can to keep seniors engaged due to the challenges of the pandemic. One of the many unique activities planned was a socially distant, outdoor parking lot bingo last month with its older active adult population.

“It was our very first themed parking lot bingo,” said Hillsborough County Aging Services’ Frances Duran-Brea. “We had a great turnout and our guests had a great time and loved that we did this event. Clients who got a bingo would blow their horn to let us know they had a bingo.”

Parking lot bingo is for Hillsborough County Aging Services clients.

“We allow a total of 20 vehicles per bingo event,” Duran-Brea said. “Only two people are allowed per vehicle and each participant must wear a mask. Some sit in their vehicles and others sit outside their cars in chairs provided by Hillsborough County Aging Services or chairs they bring. Aging Services clients must RSVP to attend.”

Due to COVID-19, Hillsborough County Aging Services has had to close its senior centers, where seniors would come daily to meet friends, take classes and participate in organized activities, such as bingo.

“Since the pandemic, Aging Services has been offering creative ways to work with its clients,” Duran-Brea said. “Now, Aging Services will start offering socially distant, outdoor parking lot bingo for its clients once a month.” The next parking lot bingo will be held on Thursday, December 10 at the Town ‘N Country Senior Center. It will be Christmas-themed and we are planning on doing these parking lot bingos monthly at different senior centers all over the Tampa Bay area.”

Duran-Brea hopes seniors in the area will want to attend this event and others offered by Hillsborough County Aging Services. “Our seniors were thanking us at the bingo and they were so appreciative for this event. It made them feel great to get out and have some fun.”

If you are a member of Hillsborough County Aging Services and you’d like to attend its next parking lot bingo, you must RSVP to Frances Duran-Brea at duranf@hcflgov.net. If you’d like to become a client of Aging Services, visit www.hcflgov.net/aging or call 272-5250.